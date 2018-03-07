The National Association of Schools of Music, a not-for-profit specialized accrediting association founded in 1924, headquartered in Reston, VA, is seeking a full-time (9-5, M-F) staff member. This employee will hold consistent responsibilities and duties with and among all organizations and operating entities managed by the National Office for Arts Accreditation.

The Association employs fourteen staff members in a non-smoking, studious, and busy office. Attire is business professional. The National Office is within walking distance to the Metro.

Daily responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Receive, manage, review, process, file, and maintain all accreditation materials submitted by applicant institutions

Provide assistance and guidance to institutions involved in the preparation of materials

Answer questions/provide information regarding the accreditation process

Hold a conversant knowledge of accreditation standards and procedures

Prepare/collate/organize materials for review by decision-making bodies

Attributes desired:

Unwavering integrity; disciplined dedication; deep intelligence and a keen intellect; desire to serve and contribute; cordial and welcoming demeanor; curiosity and a passion for learning; ability to maintain information as confidential.

Skills required:

Excellent customer service skills; patient and instructional manner

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills

Advanced editing and proofreading skills

Demonstrated ability to understand and work with and in complex systems

Ability to define and solve problems

Exceptional organizational abilities

Proven ability to handle multiple priorities and meet deadlines

Meticulous attention to detail and follow-through

Ability to work successfully both independently and in teams

Advanced knowledge and demonstrated experience with Microsoft Office, FileMaker, Adobe Acrobat, and Mac operating systems

Necessary Qualifications:

An undergraduate degree is required. A degree in the fine and/or performing arts is strongly preferred. At least 3 years of post-collegiate professional experience is required. The physical capacity to handle large amounts of documentation is required.

Compensation/Benefits:

Salary is commensurate with experience. Comprehensive benefits package includes selected paid holidays; paid vacation; health, dental, vision, and disability insurance (as eligible); employer-sponsored 403(b) savings plan.

Application Process:

To be considered for this position, please email the documents outlined below in one PDF-formatted file using your full name as the file name to AANOAA2018@gmail.com. Please include AA in the email’s subject line.

A formal cover letter which describes in detail your capacity to address duties and responsibilities; and speaks to your attributes and skills.

A resume outlining your educational experience including degree(s) earned, and your professional experience including names of employers and dates of employment. Please include 3-5 professional references.

Two one-page writing samples which demonstrate your written and verbal communication skills.

Incomplete applications cannot be considered.