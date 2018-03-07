Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is seeking an outgoing and supportive Human Resources Coordinator for a busy industry leader in Manassas, VA. Apply now or give us a call at 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Coordinates employee appreciation events and recognition programs

Schedule and assist off-site job fairs

Assists with HR department with on going tasks

Instrumental in interviewing/screening new applicants

Partner with employees through outreach

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Bachelor's degree

Experience with any type of event planning is a plus

2-3 years HR experience

Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred

Excellent verbal/written communication skills

Ability to travel locally

Proficient with MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel)

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!