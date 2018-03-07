Human Resources Coordinator
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Manassas, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 11, 2018
- Ref
- AD216123
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group is seeking an outgoing and supportive Human Resources Coordinator for a busy industry leader in Manassas, VA. Apply now or give us a call at 703-620-6444!
Responsibilities:
- Coordinates employee appreciation events and recognition programs
- Schedule and assist off-site job fairs
- Assists with HR department with on going tasks
- Instrumental in interviewing/screening new applicants
- Partner with employees through outreach
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Bachelor's degree
- Experience with any type of event planning is a plus
- 2-3 years HR experience
- Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred
- Excellent verbal/written communication skills
- Ability to travel locally
- Proficient with MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel)
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
