Human Resources Coordinator

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Manassas, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 11, 2018
Ref
AD216123
Function
Human Resources
Industry
Delivery and Transportation
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Sparks Group is seeking an outgoing and supportive Human Resources Coordinator for a busy industry leader in Manassas, VA. Apply now or give us a call at 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

  • Coordinates employee appreciation events and recognition programs
  • Schedule and assist off-site job fairs
  • Assists with HR department with on going tasks
  • Instrumental in interviewing/screening new applicants
  • Partner with employees through outreach

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Bachelor's degree
  • Experience with any type of event planning is a plus
  • 2-3 years HR experience
  • Bilingual English/Spanish is preferred
  • Excellent verbal/written communication skills
  • Ability to travel locally
  • Proficient with MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel)

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

