Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has several partners seeking Call Center Representatives. We have both inbound and outbound opportunities!

Responsibilities:

Manage a high volume of inbound/outbound calls

Respond promptly to customer inquiries via phone, email, live chat

Maintain high level of customer service at all times

Document all calls appropriately

Operate multi-line telephone system/auto-dialers

Qualifications/Background profile:

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum one year of call center experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment

