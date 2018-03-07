Call Center Representatives
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Chantilly, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 11, 2018
- Ref
- AD213866
- Function
- Customer Service
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Do you have strong customer service skills and thrive in a fast-paced environment? Sparks Group has several partners seeking Call Center Representatives. If you’re an enthusiastic, driven, and professional individual who is seeking growth opportunities, then apply today or contact us at (703) 620-6444! We have both inbound and outbound opportunities!
Responsibilities:
- Manage a high volume of inbound/outbound calls
- Respond promptly to customer inquiries via phone, email, live chat
- Maintain high level of customer service at all times
- Document all calls appropriately
- Operate multi-line telephone system/auto-dialers
Qualifications/Background profile:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Minimum one year of call center experience
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
