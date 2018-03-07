Call Center Representatives

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Chantilly, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 11, 2018
Ref
AD213866
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Do you have strong customer service skills and thrive in a fast-paced environment? Sparks Group has several partners seeking Call Center Representatives. If you’re an enthusiastic, driven, and professional individual who is seeking growth opportunities, then apply today or contact us at (703) 620-6444! We have both inbound and outbound opportunities!

Responsibilities: 

  • Manage a high volume of inbound/outbound calls 
  • Respond promptly to customer inquiries via phone, email, live chat
  • Maintain high level of customer service at all times
  • Document all calls appropriately
  • Operate multi-line telephone system/auto-dialers

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • High school diploma or equivalent 
  • Minimum one year of call center experience
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office 
  • Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Call Center Representatives

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this