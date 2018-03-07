Program Manager for Integration

Protecting, Embracing and Empowering | Service and justice | Advocating for migrants and refugees

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is seeking a Program Manager for Integration who will support the development of new programming around LIRS’ growing integration work. S/He will support pilot projects and will be responsible for the day-to-day management, including the monitoring and evaluation of programs. S/he will cultivate relationships with national networks that may provide resources and community connections for LIRS’ implementing partners. The Program Manager must be a creative thinker and thought leader around the integration of refugees and immigrants. The projects will involve various spheres including economic empowerment, civic and community engagement, education, including adult basic education and ESL, and specific initiatives focused on vulnerable populations including women, children and the elderly.

Responsibilities:

 Manage existing pilot integration programs at LIRS, including a program related to financial capability, a partnership with the Church of Latter Day Saints, and a project focused on adult education policy.

 Map the current type of integration programming occurring within the LIRS network.

 Assess current gaps in integration programming within the LIRS network, using LIRS data and research on integration.

 Develop new programming that supports refugee integration

 Foster a strong relationship with the Development Outreach and Communications (DOC) Department helping to draft proposals for new projects.

 Coordinate with experts in the field and create mechanisms for knowledge sharing within the LIRS’ network

 Assist with trainings and meetings by creating content and providing logistical support.

 Manage monitoring and evaluation for new and on-going programming.

 Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

 Bachelor’s degree in a related field in combination with a minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience with integration programming and strategies.

 Demonstrated ability to develop national, state or local networks and contacts that work to support refugee and immigrant integration into communities.

 Proficient in project management.

 Excellent communications skills both verbal and written, including the ability to work with varying levels of staff, partners on common goals.

 Outstanding organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously with attention to details.

 Experience organizing workshops and trainings.

 Ability to identify and analyze data for trends and programming gaps.

 Demonstration of cultural competency and work with diverse communities.

 Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.

 Ability to be flexible in a fast-paced work environment and move quickly on identified opportunities.

 Ability and willingness to travel 20% of the time.

 Deep commitment to LIRS’s core values to model those values in relationships with colleagues and partners.

Organization Summary:

Headquartered in Baltimore’s beautiful Inner Harbor, with offices in Washington, DC, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) is a national faith-based organization with a 77-year history, a budget of $58 million per year, and approximately 100 headquarters staff.

LIRS is widely-recognized for its expertise in implementing federal programs on behalf of refugees and migrants living within the borders of the United States. Working with and through partners across the country, LIRS resettles refugees, reunites children with their families or provides loving homes for them, conducts policy advocacy, and pursues humanitarian alternatives to the immigration detention system.

Application Instructions:

To be considered, please submit resume and cover letter by close of business Tuesday, March 20, 2018 via http://lirs.iapplicants.com/ViewJob-766251.html. For more information about LIRS, please visit www.lirs.org.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service provides equal employment opportunities to all without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.