Senior Staff Writer

Employer
River Horse Communications LLP
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 11, 2018
Function
Communications, Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer
Industry
Consulting
Hours
Full Time

River Horse Communications, a boutique and growing communications firm specializing in writing and editorial services, is seeking a full-time Senior Staff Writer to join our team. Our experience spans the fields of journalism and public relations, and our current clients include publishing and media companies, government and private sector consultants, and educational institutions. While this is a remote position, we are seeking someone located in the D.C.-metro area with the ability to meet in person on a regular basis.

Primary responsibilities include:

  • Developing client materials (including reports, newsletters, case studies, website content, internal communications, scripts, remarks, articles, presentations, social media content, etc.)
  • Editing client and company documents
  • Development and upkeep of style guides and templates
  • Fact checking
  • Research to inform content development, including topic ideation and data compilation
  • Drafting and compiling materials for new business proposals

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, or a related field
  • Three to five years of professional writing and editing experience
  • Strong research, writing, and editing skills, and a proven ability to synthesize information into a compelling and comprehensive product
  • Understands the need to engage an audience with accurate, objective writing
  • Can synthesize and interpret findings based on data analysis
  • Ability to work independently with moderate supervision
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills
  • Demonstrates maturity when working with corporate partners and clients
  • Multi-tasking ability
  • Ability to meet deadlines and work professionally under pressure
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office products
  • Knowledge of the Chicago Manual of Style or AP Style Guide
  • Experience with content management systems and social platforms a plus
  • Experience with design software such as Adobe InDesign or similar experience also a plus

Interested applicants should direct questions and submit their resume, cover letter, three writing samples, and salary history to info@riverhorsecomms.com, with the job title in the subject line.

