River Horse Communications, a boutique and growing communications firm specializing in writing and editorial services, is seeking a full-time Senior Staff Writer to join our team. Our experience spans the fields of journalism and public relations, and our current clients include publishing and media companies, government and private sector consultants, and educational institutions. While this is a remote position, we are seeking someone located in the D.C.-metro area with the ability to meet in person on a regular basis.

Primary responsibilities include:

Developing client materials (including reports, newsletters, case studies, website content, internal communications, scripts, remarks, articles, presentations, social media content, etc.)

Editing client and company documents

Development and upkeep of style guides and templates

Fact checking

Research to inform content development, including topic ideation and data compilation

Drafting and compiling materials for new business proposals

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, or a related field

Three to five years of professional writing and editing experience

Strong research, writing, and editing skills, and a proven ability to synthesize information into a compelling and comprehensive product

Understands the need to engage an audience with accurate, objective writing

Can synthesize and interpret findings based on data analysis

Ability to work independently with moderate supervision

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Demonstrates maturity when working with corporate partners and clients

Multi-tasking ability

Ability to meet deadlines and work professionally under pressure

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products

Knowledge of the Chicago Manual of Style or AP Style Guide

Experience with content management systems and social platforms a plus

Experience with design software such as Adobe InDesign or similar experience also a plus

Interested applicants should direct questions and submit their resume, cover letter, three writing samples, and salary history to info@riverhorsecomms.com, with the job title in the subject line.