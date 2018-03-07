The Customer Success Specialist will serve as a trusted advisor and success evangelist for institutional customers of APA Style CENTRAL. The incumbent will develop relationships with faculty, librarians, campus administrators, and others and will assist them in adopting and using APA Style CENTRAL. This may include, but is not limited to, conducting informational meetings; coordinating site visits, webinars, and training activities; developing a deeper understanding of usage patterns for individual customers, and more.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in Communications, Public Relations, Education, or Psychology.

5 years’ experience in a customer service, customer retention, account management, or sales capacity, preferably in higher education or the scholarly publishing industry.

Excellent written and verbal communication and negotiation skills.

Strong organizational skills, including experience coordinating event and travel logistics.

Some experience conducting market research and analyzing data.

Computer Skills Required:

Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Advanced understanding of learning management systems.

Familiarity with online educational resources (free and paid), particularly those used in a higher education environment.

Responsibilities:

Identify and develop relationships with key constituents after an institution has completed a license agreement. This may include librarians, faculty, writing center staff, student success personnel, and others.

Identify and reach out to departments or units on campus that may wish to adopt all or part of APA Style CENTRAL into their curricula or other work. Coordinate outreach with appropriate campus representatives and APA Marketing as needed.

Perform mid-license health checks on all customers. As needed, work with librarians, faculty, and others to develop a deeper understanding of usage patterns, and encourage and support further adoption and use of APA Style CENTRAL.

On an ongoing basis, collect information about how APA Style CENTRAL is being used by faculty, librarians, students, and others. This includes gathering information about the platform and features, and understanding how APA Style is being taught on campus in general.

Coordinate with Training & Support Specialists to plan and execute webinars and campus visits with customers of APA Style CENTRAL. This includes assisting in contacting a variety of campus constituents, including faculty, librarians, and writing center staff, and completing post-visit follow ups.

Work with APA Style Training & Support Specialists and other staff to monitor APA Style product usage and formulate plans designed to drive product adoption and use, and facilitate customer retention.

Act as a thought leader for APA Style CENTRAL within higher education and the publishing industry.

Perform product demonstrations and represent APA and APA Style CENTRAL at conferences and other events.

Support other APA educational products in a similar capacity, as needed.

Up to 40% travel may be required.

Other duties as assigned.

Application Instructions:

Qualified candidates must apply online through APA’s applicant system and attach a cover letter and resume specifying your salary expectations. Applications that are submitted without both documents are considered incomplete and will not be reviewed for consideration. Once your application is submitted, you will receive a confirmation email. Please make sure to check your Spam folder if you do not receive an email from us.

The American Psychological Association is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected Veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected categories covered under local law.