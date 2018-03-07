Virginia Heart is Northern Virginia's premier cardiovascular practice, bringing an unparalleled standard of excellence to our patients. We are seeking talented and compassionate Registered Nurses to join our team of patient-focused professionals. This is an out-patient setting; no nights, weekends, or on-call required.

We offer a comprehensive benefits package, competitive pay and the opportunity to use your clinical skills in a state-of-the-art office working with physicians and staff who have extraordinary credentials with an unrivaled depth and breadth of expertise and experience.



The RN will provide primary clinical support for the providers, ensuring that through teamwork, patients and other customers are provided quality and efficient clinical service.

Responsibilities:

Assists the provider with patients in the including: Clinical Chart Preparation, obtaining the Chief Complaint or reason for the visit, obtaining vital signs, performing an ECG, reviewing current medications and allergies, updating patient history and review of systems

Performs Anti-coagulation Therapy Management

Authorizes prescription refills under direct supervision of the physician

Performs Stress Testing under the direct supervision of a physician

Performs telephone triage

Provides patient education

Notifies patients of test results per Virginia Heart protocol

Provides a safe environment for patients and staff

Works as a resuscitative team member in emergency situations, including administration of IV medications

Maintains the clinical flow of the office in a professional, courteous, and safe manner

Respects and maintains patient privacy and dignity. Adheres to HIPAA law at all times.

Job Requirements:

Successful completion of a Registered Nurse program.

Current Virginia State Registered Nurse License in good standing.

Minimum one year of clinical experience, cardiology experience preferred.

Ability to interpret 12-lead ECGs

Knowledge of cardiac drugs (classifications, side effects, etc.)

Current BLS required; ACLS a plus

Computer literate and prior experience with an Electronic Medical Record (EMR).

Strong patient education skills

We are an equal opportunity employer.

To learn more about us, visit www.virginiaheart.com.