Registered Nurse for Cardiovascular Practice - no nights or weekends!
- Employer
- Virginia Heart
- Location
- Northern Virginia locations
- Salary
- negotiable based on skills and experience
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 11, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Virginia Heart is Northern Virginia's premier cardiovascular practice, bringing an unparalleled standard of excellence to our patients. We are seeking talented and compassionate Registered Nurses to join our team of patient-focused professionals. This is an out-patient setting; no nights, weekends, or on-call required.
We offer a comprehensive benefits package, competitive pay and the opportunity to use your clinical skills in a state-of-the-art office working with physicians and staff who have extraordinary credentials with an unrivaled depth and breadth of expertise and experience.
The RN will provide primary clinical support for the providers, ensuring that through teamwork, patients and other customers are provided quality and efficient clinical service.
Responsibilities:
- Assists the provider with patients in the including: Clinical Chart Preparation, obtaining the Chief Complaint or reason for the visit, obtaining vital signs, performing an ECG, reviewing current medications and allergies, updating patient history and review of systems
- Performs Anti-coagulation Therapy Management
- Authorizes prescription refills under direct supervision of the physician
- Performs Stress Testing under the direct supervision of a physician
- Performs telephone triage
- Provides patient education
- Notifies patients of test results per Virginia Heart protocol
- Provides a safe environment for patients and staff
- Works as a resuscitative team member in emergency situations, including administration of IV medications
- Maintains the clinical flow of the office in a professional, courteous, and safe manner
- Respects and maintains patient privacy and dignity. Adheres to HIPAA law at all times.
Job Requirements:
- Successful completion of a Registered Nurse program.
- Current Virginia State Registered Nurse License in good standing.
- Minimum one year of clinical experience, cardiology experience preferred.
- Ability to interpret 12-lead ECGs
- Knowledge of cardiac drugs (classifications, side effects, etc.)
- Current BLS required; ACLS a plus
- Computer literate and prior experience with an Electronic Medical Record (EMR).
- Strong patient education skills
We are an equal opportunity employer.
To learn more about us, visit www.virginiaheart.com.
