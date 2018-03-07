Retirement Community presently seeking an activities coordinator with a positive, upbeat personality, a strong desire to keep senior citizens and disable persons occupied and energetic.

Responsibilities

The individual must have the passion and ability to plan and implement social activities. Duties include planning activities, create monthly calendar, overseeing volunteers, ordering supplies and light food preparation when scheduled. Needs to be creative and enjoy working with people.

Qualifications

The candidate will be required to lift a minimum of 30 to 40 lbs. and be able to do prolonged walking, standing, and climb stairs; assist in the set up and breakdown of the function rooms including chairs and tables The position requires a self-starter who can work independently, well organized, is an enthusiastic team player, and has the flexible work schedule that may change weekly based on activities scheduled.

The right candidate must have a High School diploma/GED or substitute a college degree for one to two years of experience.

We are looking for an individual with excellent communication, interpersonal, and computer skills, bi-lingual: English/Farsi, English/Korean or English/Mandarin is a plus.

Excellent salary and benefits to include employer paid health, short and long term disability, life insurance and 401-K. Thorough Background investigations will be conducted prior to hire.

Polinger Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer, making decisions without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, genetic information or any other protected class, in accordance with applicable law.

