Polinger Company is searching for a “top notch” bookkeeper for Rollins Park, one of our welcoming apartment communities in Rockville, MD located just blocks from the Twinbrook Metro Station. The Bookkeeper, under the direction of the Property Manager, will be responsible for maintaining the financial records and resident files. The position requires exceptional customer service, organization, and attention to detail.

Responsibilities

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (but not limited to):

Managing Property Income

Ensure timely rent collection

Utilize phone, electronic, and written communication to follow up daily with unpaid residents.

Financial management including managing to a budget.

Process and completion of deposit accounting for move outs.

Ensure the timely filing of rent suits, court appearances and assist in the execution of evictions.

Timely follow-up on all resident financial issues

Manage resident event activities and lease renewals

Office Administration

Timely submit all required reports

Verify collections are completed in a timely manner.

Supervise the organization and maintenance of all lease files

Assist leasing team with all facets of leasing to include but not limited to touring of prospective renters, receiving telephone inquiries in a pleasant and professional manner, processing of rental applications and preparation of lease documents.

Qualifications

Two (2) to Five (5) Years of Bookkeeping experience to include collection of receivables, posting of deposits, monitoring of delinquents and or Property Management experience. Proficiency and knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and experience with Yardi Voyager required. Demonstrated knowledge of Fair Housing requirements. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Prolonged standing, walking, and climbing stairs. Ability to work weekends Exceptional organizational skills paying close attention to details.

Personal Competencies

Integrity/Honesty Organization and planning Calm under pressure Ability to excel in a Fast Paced and High Pressure Atmosphere Proactivity/takes initiative Listening Skills Excellent written and verbal skills

Technical/Functional Competencies

Team Building Marketing Microsoft Office Suite Proficiency College Degree, a plus

Come join a winning team. Excellent salary and benefits! Thorough Background investigations will be conducted prior to hire.

Polinger Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer, making decisions without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, genetic information or any other protected class, in accordance with applicable law.

