Located in Foggy Bottom, Columbia Plaza, just minutes from the metro and the vibrant DC business community, is looking for a Leasing Consultant.

Under the direction of the Senior Leasing Manager, this person will be responsible for managing the sales process, from start to finish; presenting our apartments and community in a compelling way, overcoming objections, building relationships and creating excitement. A successful Leasing Consultant must demonstrate strong sales, customer service, organizational, multi-tasking and communication skills.

Responsibilities

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (but not limited to):

Greeting prospective residents and providing them with property tours. Receiving telephone inquiries pleasantly and professionally; scheduling appointments whenever possible. Processing lease applications and qualifying residents based on approved lease criteria Prepare keys for new move-ins Prepare move-in packets and brochures for prospective residents Achieving leasing goals to reach or exceed budgeted occupancy for the property. Daily management of 100% of leads from property specific lead management software. Conducting follow-up with prospective and current residents. Maintaining current knowledge of surrounding community for the benefit of prospective and current residents. Maintaining current knowledge of competitor’s properties Participation in and preparation for resident events. Performing outreach marketing as needed Assisting in maintenance of the Market Survey Supporting Leasing Team with general office maintenance by answering phones and performing other administrative tasks, including but not limited to maintaining complete resident files, general office files, and ordering office supplies as directed.

Qualifications

Essential Requirements (but not limited to):

Minimum of one (1) year of apartment leasing and sales a plus. 1-2 years of customer service experience are preferred, or a four (4) year Bachelor’s Degree in a related field. The ability to multi-task and maintain a professional appearance is a must. Computer proficiency and knowledge of MRI and Maxleases Proficient knowledge of Fair Housing requirements Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact with the residents and customers in a professional manner. Must be a motivated self-starter with the ability to work well in a team setting. Ability to read and interpret documents & ability to write reports. Strong sales skills. Flexibility of work schedule. Position requires 2-3 weekends per month with time off during the week. Ability to walk and climb stairs.

Personal Competencies

Integrity/Honesty Organization and planning Calm under pressure Ability to excel in a fast paced and high pressure atmosphere Proactivity/takes initiative Listening skills Excellent written and verbal skills

Technical/Functional Competencies

Sales Marketing Bilingual, a plus : English/Mandarin Chinese, English/Hindi

Come join a winning team. Excellent salary and benefits! Thorough Background investigations will be conducted prior to hire.

Polinger Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer, making decisions without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, genetic information or any other protected class, in accordance with applicable law.