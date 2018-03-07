Clinical Therapist

Employer
Center for Adoption Support and Education
Location
Riverdale, Maryland
Salary
C.A.S.E. offers a competitive salary and benefits.
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 11, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Clinical Therapist
Industry
Nonprofit
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) is seeking a full-time therapist to provide individual and family therapy to foster and adopted children and their families, as well as to families with a plan of guardianship.  The position is based in our Riverdale Park, MD office with one day a week at Prince George’s County Department of Social Services (DSS) in Landover, MD.

C.A.S.E. was founded in 1998, and is one of the premier organizations in the country providing innovative and specialized services to adoptive and foster families.  We are seeking a skilled, energetic therapist to join our team.  All clinicians receive individual and group supervision and have opportunities for continuing education.

Position Responsibilities:

  • Provide individual and family psychotherapy to families referred to C.A.S.E. from Prince George’s County DSS
  • Conduct initial psychosocial assessments and develop treatment plans
  • Provide case management services, including: attending treatment team meetings, preparing court reports, and testifying in court.
  • Provide trainings to DSS staff and foster parents
  • Perform other duties as needed or requested
  • 3 evenings required with one day of on-site services at Prince George’s County DSS

Required Qualifications:

  • Master’s degree in counseling, social work or marriage and family therapy
  • Current clinical Maryland licensure
  • 4-6 years clinical experience (individual, group, and/or family therapy), experience working with foster and adopted children preferred
  • Demonstrated understanding of loss and grief, trauma and attachment

Experience with and commitment to providing culturally competent services with diverse client populations

