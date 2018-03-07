Administrative Assistant/Receptionist

Employer
The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG)
Location
Bethesda, Maryland
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 11, 2018
Function
Administrative, Entry Level and Intern
Industry
Nonprofit
Hours
Full Time

The American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG), a non-profit scientific organization consisting of approximately 8,000 members, seeks an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist to provide expert assistance in a fast-pace work environment.   The duties will have a broad scope of clerical and administrative duties and responsibilities to ensure an efficient and effectively run organization. The ideal candidate must have 1-2 years of customer service or administrative experience, MS Office skills, attention to detail, the ability to work independently and a high standard of professionalism.  

We offer excellent benefits, including health insurance and a 403(b) pension plan.

To view a complete job description and to apply, please visit our website at: www.faseb.org/employment

You must send a cover letter with salary requirements and a resume. For more information about ASHG please visit:  www.ashg.org

EOE

