Lead Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community - Gaithersburg, MD

Employer
Grady Management Inc.
Location
Gaithersburg, MD
Salary
Excellent benefits package
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 11, 2018
Ref
Mont Club
Function
Maintenance and Repair
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Lead Apartment Maintenance Tech

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Lead Maintenance Technician to work at Montgomery Club Apartments, a 250+ unit apartment community located in Gaithersburg, MD.

Previous experience desired in carpentry, plumbing, appliance repair, and apartment punch-out. 12 months related experience and/or training in residential property management.

Position Responsibilities:

  • Lead the Maintenance / Grounds team
  • Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
  • Participating in maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
  • Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
  • Completing punch outs on unit turnovers.
  • Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related untidiness.
  • Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

  • 12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.
  • Customer service skills are a must, as is a valid drivers’ license with an acceptable driving record.
  • Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO. 

Montgomery Club Apartments

17101 Queen Victoria Ct., #102

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Fax: 301-947-4518

Email: Mont-Club@GradyMgt.com

EEO M/F/D

