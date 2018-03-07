Lead Apartment Maintenance Tech

Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Lead Maintenance Technician to work at Montgomery Club Apartments, a 250+ unit apartment community located in Gaithersburg, MD.

Previous experience desired in carpentry, plumbing, appliance repair, and apartment punch-out. 12 months related experience and/or training in residential property management.

Position Responsibilities:

Lead the Maintenance / Grounds team

Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.

Participating in maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.

Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.

Completing punch outs on unit turnovers.

Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related untidiness.

Other duties as assigned or requested.

Job Requirements:

12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.

Customer service skills are a must, as is a valid drivers’ license with an acceptable driving record.

Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.

Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.

Montgomery Club Apartments

17101 Queen Victoria Ct., #102

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Fax: 301-947-4518

Email: Mont-Club@GradyMgt.com

EEO M/F/D