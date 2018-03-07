Lead Maintenance Technician - Apartment Community - Gaithersburg, MD
- Employer
- Grady Management Inc.
- Location
- Gaithersburg, MD
- Salary
- Excellent benefits package
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 11, 2018
- Ref
- Mont Club
- Function
- Maintenance and Repair
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Lead Apartment Maintenance Tech
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Lead Maintenance Technician to work at Montgomery Club Apartments, a 250+ unit apartment community located in Gaithersburg, MD.
Previous experience desired in carpentry, plumbing, appliance repair, and apartment punch-out. 12 months related experience and/or training in residential property management.
Position Responsibilities:
- Lead the Maintenance / Grounds team
- Proactively fix and repair items as identified and as reported by residents.
- Participating in maintenance projects and after-hours emergency work.
- Troubleshooting appliances and other technical issues.
- Completing punch outs on unit turnovers.
- Ensure condition of community grounds are clean, safe and cleared of any debris, trash or weather related untidiness.
- Other duties as assigned or requested.
Job Requirements:
- 12 + months of experience in apartment maintenance.
- Customer service skills are a must, as is a valid drivers’ license with an acceptable driving record.
- Some over time required for taking calls after-hour emergency maintenance, including nights, weekends and on-call.
Competitive Pay and an Excellent Benefits Package offered including Health, Dental, Vision, RX, Life, LTD, 401(k) and PTO.
Montgomery Club Apartments
17101 Queen Victoria Ct., #102
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Fax: 301-947-4518
Email: Mont-Club@GradyMgt.com
EEO M/F/D
