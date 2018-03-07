Medical Assistant - 32-40 hr-w/Benefits - Sat included (FFX- BDC)



Fairfax Radiological Consultants (FRC), PC seeking a Medical Assistant to work at least Mon, Wed, Fri and Sat (32 hrs) or one more weekday (Tues or Thurs, making it a 40 hr position). Work in Fairfax with the following hours:

Weekdays: approx 7:30 am - 4:00 pm

Saturdays: 7:15am - 3:45pm

Assist radiologists with biopsies; assist medical imaging staff with clinical and administrative tasks; procedures and patient care. Also, provide patient care; call doctor's offices for exam orders; scan pathology results into PACS; call and schedule patients for additional mammographic imaging; and assist Front Desk and other duties as assigned.



Requires at minimum a Diploma in Medical Assisting, certification preferred. Two year's of prior working experience in similar environment, including skills in sterile techniques. Excellent customer service and clinical skills required.



FRC offers competitive salary and an excellent working environment. It also provides full Insurance Benefits including: Health, Dental, & Vision Insurance; 401K Plan; Life AD&D; STD and LTD; and Leave & Holiday Pay.



