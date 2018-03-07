Marketing and Compliance Coordinator (Ffx)

This is a support position to the Marketing Department and the Compliance Department. The responsibilities of this position will be split 60/40 between Marketing and

Compliance. This is a full-time position, Day Shift, based in Fairfax.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Marketing Department:

Provides revisions and updates to contact management and CRM databases as needed.

Maintains system for tracking inventory, distribution, and restocking of FRC materials and radiology supplies handled through Marketing Department.

Maintains spreadsheet of all budget items incurred by the department in conjunction with marketing management requests.

Coordinates various projects with vendors.

Supports internal communication and employee engagement initiatives.

Coordinates direct mailing or delivery of marketing materials to referring practices.

Coordinates website and social media plan.

Occasionally travels to local FRC imaging centers, referring physician offices, local hospitals, vendors' offices or other sites to deliver and/or pick up work

related materials.

Provides general administrative assistance as needed to the Marketing Department.

Compliance Department:

Organizes in person training and development programs for FRC employees.

Maintains payer contracting documents and database.

Provides general administrative support for corporate compliance including editing policies, recording meeting minutes and maintaining quality standards





REQUIREMENTS:

College degree preferred or equivalent work experience.

Minimum 2 years' of administrative work experience in either a healthcare, marketing setting, communications or PR.

Excellent skills with MS Word, Excel, Internet Explorer and Outlook. Experience with contact management or CRM databases preferred.

Must be able to move throughout the office, transport up to 40 lbs; and position oneself to reach all shelves in the marketing storage room.

Must have current driver's license and auto insurance; maintain a local DMV report that meets FRC requirements; and be able to drive to FRC imaging centers.

Must have excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communications skills.

Must be able to access, input and retrieve information from the computer and central file system on a constant basis throughout the day.



