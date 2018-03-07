SUMMARY

Assists in the implementation of programs and activities for the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program. Knowledge of and support for the mission of the National Rifle Association is required.

ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Coordinates department grant process with National Manager to apply and maintain grants from The NRA Foundation/Friends of NRA in an accurate and timely manner.

2. Maintains grant spreadsheet and utilizes grant database to monitor grant allocations in order to prepare monthly and yearly reports in an accurate and timely manner.

3. Serves as the department inventory manager relative to Eddie Eagle program materials. Works with Eddie Eagle suppliers to ensure proper inventory levels are maintained and that materials are properly updated as needed.

4. Processes all credit card orders and payments and approves and processes all grant and in-house orders in an accurate and timely manner.

5. Coordinates and arranges all Eddie Eagle promotional shows, conventions, and events by contracting with venues, and arranging shipping of equipment and materials in an accurate and timely manner.

6. Presents and exhibits the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program at shows, conventions, safety fairs, assemblies, and appropriate association functions within departmental guidelines. Schedules travel arrangements in an accurate and timely manner.

7. Serves as the primary contact with the NRA Purchasing Department in procuring needed supplies and inventory for the Eddie Eagle Program.

8. Responds to the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program telephone lines and answers questions when appropriate and/or distributes message[s] to appropriate department staff member [s] for timely response.

9. Serves as the primary contact with all National Rifle Association Field Representatives. Works to ensure that NRA Field Representative has Eddie Eagle materials and support as needed.

10. Resolves customer’s inventory problems in an accurate and timely manner.

11. Provide administrative support to include accurate typing, proofreading, handling check requests, office material orders, filing, and copying in an accurate and timely manner.

12. Generates accurate and timely statistical reports from databases for usage by departmental staff as required.

13. Drafts correspondence and memorandums in an accurate and timely manner.

14. Performs other duties as assigned.

SCOPE

Coordinates with NRA staff, NRA Board members, field representatives, NRA members, NRA affiliated clubs, youth organizations, educators, law enforcement officials and the general public. Lifting office supplies and materials with a maximum weight of 25 lbs required. Position functions in a fast paced, multi-tasked environment with minimal supervision. National and local travel required. Weekend work required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

B.A. or B.S. degree required. Prior experience with database management and Excel spreadsheets a plus.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel required. Willingness to learn Eddie Eagle computer programs essential. Demonstrated ability to effectively accomplish multiple tasks with minimal supervision essential. Demonstrated ability to operate independently or as a member of a team required. Customer orientation required. Excellent oral and written communication skills required. Demonstrated ability to conduct both formal and informal presentations to large and small groups required. Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills essential.

To apply, please send resume with cover letter and salary expectations (REQUIRED) to careers@nrahq.org. The NRA is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer (minority/women/disabled). Please visit careers.nra.org to learn more about working for us.