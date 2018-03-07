Senior Database and Web Coordinator

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a unique global network of policy research centers in Russia, China, Europe, the Middle East, India, and the United States, is seeking a detail-oriented Senior Database and Web Coordinator to join its communications team in Washington.

The Senior Database and Web Coordinator will champion the institution’s international constituent database and be responsible for helping staff utilize it to plan, execute, and measure external outreach efforts across our global network. Responsibilities will include ensuring the database contains current and accurate information, responding to user inquiries regarding data changes, and assisting in the development and delivery of CRM training. This position will also be responsible for coordinating the posting of content to Carnegie’s websites. They will oversee the process of entering and encoding content, ensuring the organization’s websites are always timely, accurate, and accessible to our audience. The Senior Database and Web Coordinator will be the point person for using the organization’s Content Management System and proactively help our international team troubleshoot and resolve issues when they arise.

Requires 2–4 years of relevant experience. Previous database administration experience required, preferably in a role responsible for data integrity. Working knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics, HTML, and experience publishing on a blog or other platform desirable. Ideal candidate will be a quick learner and flexible team player with strong interpersonal skills and an interest in foreign policy.

Located in Dupont Circle in Washington, DC, we offer an outstanding benefits package. Please apply via the Carnegie Endowment website: https://carnegieendowment.applicantpro.com/jobs/745175.html

