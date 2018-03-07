WAREHOUSE Job Fair March 10th 10 AM to 1 PM
- Employer
- Colonial Supply Co., Inc.
- Location
- King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
- Salary
- DOE
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 11, 2018
- Function
- Operations / Logistics
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Company Description
Are you looking for an employer who offers growth and REAL career opportunities? Colonial Electric Supply Company wants you! We believe in a People First strategy that includes customized learning paths including online, onsite and offsite training opportunities, career development tracks, and uncapped advancement and growth opportunities for the right individuals!
Colonial is the premier wholesale electrical supply distributor in the tri-state area. We are a 250+ Million dollar company that is family-owned and operated with over 20 locations and more than 400 employees serving the Electrical Industry with high quality products and services. Colonial's strength comes from our winning team of employees. We offer career development and the opportunity for success along with market competitive compensation and benefits.
Job Description
Colonial Electric Supply Company is hiring! Join us at our Job Fair
When: March 10th
Time: 10 AM to 1 PM
Location: 201 W. Church Road in King of Prussia, PA
POSITIONS AVAILABLE ON 2nd and 3rd SHIFTS!
Qualifications
- High School Diploma/GED
- Ability to pass a background check
- Ability to pass a physical and drug screen
- Reliable transportation
- Desire to work safely
- Strong attention to detail and follow through
Additional Information
All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.