WAREHOUSE Job Fair March 10th 10 AM to 1 PM

Employer
Colonial Supply Co., Inc.
Location
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Salary
DOE
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Apr 11, 2018
Function
Operations / Logistics
Industry
Other
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Company Description

Are you looking for an employer who offers growth and REAL career opportunities? Colonial Electric Supply Company wants you!  We believe in a People First strategy that includes customized learning paths including online, onsite and offsite training opportunities, career development tracks, and uncapped  advancement and growth opportunities for the right individuals!

Colonial is the premier wholesale electrical supply distributor in the tri-state area.  We are a 250+ Million dollar company that is family-owned and operated with over 20 locations and more than 400 employees serving the Electrical Industry with high quality products and services.  Colonial's strength comes from our winning team of employees. We offer career development and the opportunity for success along with market competitive compensation and benefits.

Job Description

Colonial Electric Supply Company is hiring! Join us at our Job Fair 

When: March 10th 

Time: 10 AM to 1 PM

Location: 201 W. Church Road in King of Prussia, PA

POSITIONS AVAILABLE ON 2nd and 3rd SHIFTS!

Qualifications

  • High School Diploma/GED
  • Ability to pass a background check
  • Ability to pass a physical and drug screen
  • Reliable transportation 
  • Desire to work safely
  • Strong attention to detail and follow through

Additional Information

All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.

