Responsible for basic food preparation and tray line set up and service. Ensures all individual food portions are accurate and monitor portion control; provide all necessary equipment utensils and paper supplies on trays. Cleans and sanitizes service areas and equipment; follows departmental operating procedures for recipes, menus, quality and safe food handling guidelines.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Food Service - License

Required: Food Handlers

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Must be at least 18 years of Age. Ability to operate basic food service equipment. Familiar with basic sanitation processes, food preparation and handling techniques. Be able to interact well with residents, participants and staff in a professional manner and provide excellent customer service.