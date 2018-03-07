FOOD SERVICE WORKER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Food Service, Server
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Food Service - License
Required: Food Handlers
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Must be at least 18 years of Age. Ability to operate basic food service equipment. Familiar with basic sanitation processes, food preparation and handling techniques. Be able to interact well with residents, participants and staff in a professional manner and provide excellent customer service.