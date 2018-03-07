FOOD SERVICE WORKER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Food Service, Server
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and tray line set up and service. Ensures all individual food portions are accurate and monitor portion control; provide all necessary equipment utensils and paper supplies on trays. Cleans and sanitizes service areas and equipment; follows departmental operating procedures for recipes, menus, quality and safe food handling guidelines.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Food Service - License
Required: Food Handlers

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Judgment and Decision Making, Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Must be at least 18 years of Age. Ability to operate basic food service equipment. Familiar with basic sanitation processes, food preparation and handling techniques. Be able to interact well with residents, participants and staff in a professional manner and provide excellent customer service.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this