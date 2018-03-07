FOOD SERVICE WORKER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Food Service, Server
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Frail and Elderly Population - 1 year
License
Required: Food Handlers
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Must be at least 16 years of Age. Ability to operate basic food service equipment. Familiar with basic sanitation processes, food preparation and handling techniques. Be able to interact well with residents, participants and staff in a professional manner and provide excellent customer service.