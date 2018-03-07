Sentara Nursing Center-Hampton, NC is recruiting for a Certified Nursing Aide (CNA) to work full time rotating shifts

Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the resident facility.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Nurse Aide

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

HS/GED or Graduate from a state approved Nursing Assistant Program/Trade School required. State CNA certification required within 120 days of hire. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire