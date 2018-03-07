POLICE OFFICER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: The Police Officer will provide security and crowd control in the assigned area(s): Emergency Department and Ambulatory Care as the primary place of duty. This individual assists as needed in extreme emergency situations in other areas of the facility, with the assistance of in-house Security until an on-duty Police Officers arrive.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Negotiation, Persuasion, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Must be a sworn Police Officer for jurisdiction in which the facility is located.
