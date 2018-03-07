The Police Officer will provide security and crowd control in the assigned area(s): Emergency Department and Ambulatory Care as the primary place of duty. This individual assists as needed in extreme emergency situations in other areas of the facility, with the assistance of in-house Security until an on-duty Police Officers arrive.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Negotiation, Persuasion, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Must be a sworn Police Officer for jurisdiction in which the facility is located.