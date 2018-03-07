POLICE OFFICER

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Mar 07, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: The Police Officer will provide security and crowd control in the assigned area(s): Emergency Department and Ambulatory Care as the primary place of duty. This individual assists as needed in extreme emergency situations in other areas of the facility, with the assistance of in-house Security until an on-duty Police Officers arrive.

High School Grad or Equivalent

Required: Related - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Active Listening, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Negotiation, Persuasion, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Must be a sworn Police Officer for jurisdiction in which the facility is located.

