CATERING ASSOCIATE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Mar 07, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for patient meal service food on assigned units. Communicates patient food issues/concerns and needs to Food & Nutrition Services, and interacts with Nursing in regards to patient nutrition needs or requirements. Assist dietitian with monitoring of patients on NPO, clear liquid and full liquid diets and records food intake for patients on intake analysis. React accurately and effectively to all changes to ensure efficient timing of services and accuracy of physician's ordered modified diets. Familiar with dietary restrictions on special, modified diets to ensure optimal patient care and satisfaction. Responsible for patient satisfaction on assigned units.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Customer Service - Previous experience

License
Required: Food Handlers

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Certified Food Service Handler's Card (as required by local Health Department).

