Choose Sentara!We are searching for a Full time Occupational Therapist to join our therapy center team in Virginia Beach, VA! This position is full-time and will offer 36 hours per week. We have great benefits and this team has outstanding leadership!Sentara Therapy Center - Lynnhaven

Sentara Therapy Center is conveniently located near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Virginia Beach Boulevard, with a wide variety of services and treatments available to assist with all of your rehabilitation needs. Lynnhaven offers unique programs with cutting edge technology, including the ERGYS II Bike for patients with spinal cord injuries and the NessL300 Foot Drop system. Our staff consists of licensed clinicians, many of whom have specialty certifications.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other

NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).