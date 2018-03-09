Supervisory Program Specialist (CYS Services) NF-03
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Fort Myer, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required
Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position
A one year probationary period may be required
Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check
Completed and signed DA Form 3433 is required prior to entrance on duty
Must successfully complete and maintain all required background checks IAW AR 215-3, including Child and Youth National Agency Check with Inquiries (CNACI).
A health assessment will be required
Travel to on and off post locations required.
Satisfactory performance, successful completion of training requirements and demonstrated on the job competency is required.
The incumbent will be required to work indoors and outdoors. The incumbent may be required to work during inclement weather, to work before and/or after scheduled work hours, special events and occasional weekends.
**A COPY OF YOUR COLLEGE TRANSCRIPTS ARE REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION TO SUPPORT YOUR QUALIFICATIONS. PHOTO COPIES OF DIPLOMAS WILL NOT SUFFICE AS FULFILLING THIS REQUIREMENT. NO FURTHER CONSIDERATION WILL BE GIVEN TO AN APPLICATION RECEIVED WITHOUT THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION.**
1.Successful completion of a 4-year college or university degree with a major course of study which directly relates to the appropriate CYS field consistent with:
- For positions in Child Development (CDC/SAS) Facilities: The education must have been in child development, early childhood education, home economics (early childhood emphasis), elementary education, special education or other fields appropriate to the position to be filled such as related behavioral science.
AND
2.In addition to the basic requirements stated above the following is required:
- Experience working as a Lead Child and Youth Program Assistant, Lead Child and Youth Program Technician, Child and Youth Site Leader or as a successful graduate of an Army CYS Services/Land Grant University Intern Program or similar program.
- Ability to select, train, and supervise direct in-ratio staff.
- Ability to develop and implement child and youth facility-based programs.
- The ability to plan and organize work, analyze problems to identify significant factors, gather pertinent data and recognize solutions.
- Must possess comprehensive oral and communications skills and analytical writing skills, and the ability to present ideas and proposals to a variety of audiences.
OR
3.A combination of education and experience - courses equivalent to a major in a subject matter field (24 semester hours) appropriate to the position (see above), plus appropriate experience or additional course work that provided knowledge comparable to that normally acquired through the successful completion of the four-year course of study described above.
AND
4.In addition to the basic requirements stated above the following is required:
- 12 months of directly related work experience as a Lead Child and Youth Program Assistant, Lead Child and Youth Program Technician, Child and Youth Site Leader or as a successful graduate of an Army CYS Services/Land Grant University Intern Program or similar program.
- Ability to develop and implement CYS facility-based programs.
- The ability to plan and organize work, analyze problems to identify significant factors, gather pertinent data and recognize solutions.
- Must possess comprehensive oral and communications skills and analytical writing skills, and the ability to present ideas and proposals to a variety of audiences.
Best Qualified: Possess one or more years working in CYS Child Development Centers and 1 year of Teaching Strategies Gold experience. Applicants who meet the Best Qualified Criteria AND all other required qualifications will be considered BEST QUALIFIED and may be referred first. Note to Applicant: The experience has to be clearly identified in your resume/application package.
Not required
- Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.
- Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs ?is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move ?is not in the Government's interest.
- Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Applicants can claim the following eligibilities:
- NAF Preference - Involuntarily Separated From the Military
- NAF Preference - Spouse Employment Preference (SEP)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Business Based Action
- NAF Priority Consideration - Current Appropriated Funds Employee CNE (APF)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Current/Former NAF Employee (CNE/FNE)
- NAF Priority Consideration - Outside Applicant Veteran (OAV)