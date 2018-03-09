Occasional travel - Business travel (TDY) may be 10-20%

Appointment may require a suitability/fitness determination.

Valid state driver's license is required to obtain and maintain.

May be required to obtain / maintain SECRET security clearance based on site requirements.

30 Percent or More Disabled Veterans

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Reinstatement

Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA)

Decision Making

Requirements Analysis

Technical Competence

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoWho May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document In order to qualify, you must meet the specialized eperience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.One year of specialized experience which includes experience with fleet management policies and regulations; analyzing fleet management workload, financial / budget information; vehicle rotation program which includes a fleet of motor vehicles and trailers, ranging from sedans, pickup trucks, full-sized vans and mini-vans, tractor trailers, and special purpose vehicles such as heavy boat trailers, and semi-trailer; uses automated information systems to generate recurring reports addressing operational costs and cost estimates; and/or the ability to communicate orally and in writing to effectively convey information regarding fleet programs. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-06).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-06).

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job, you must meet the qualification requirement using experience alone--no substitution of education for experience is permitted.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 24 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You must meet all eligible requirements at the time of consideration. You are responsible for ensuring that all required documents are in your application package at the time of submission. Please review the 'Duties' and 'Qualifications Required' sections for further information.

Travel, transportation, and relocation expenses are not authorized for these positions. Any travel, transportation, and relocation expenses associated with reporting for duty will be the responsibility of the successful applicant.

There is no guarantee of referral based on applying to this announcement. Referrals will be processed only as vacancies occur. Candidates will be contacted directly by the hiring organization when they are being considered for a position.

There is no guarantee of referral based on applying to this announcement. Referrals will be processed only as vacancies occur. Candidates will be contacted directly by the hiring organization when they are being considered for a position. Please select only locations for which you are available. Salary varies by location.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.