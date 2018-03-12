Occasional travel - Travel 1-5 nights per month may be required

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcementYou must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience that demonstrates accomplishment of computer project assignments that required a wide range of knowledge of computer requirements and techniques pertinent to the position to be filled. This knowledge is generally demonstrated through assignments that required the ability to analyze a number of alternative approaches in the process of advising management concerning major aspects of IT system design. This would include defining what system interrelationships must be considered, or what operating mode, system software, and/or equipment configuration is most appropriate for a given project.In addition to the above you must meet the requirements below: To be qualifying your experience must be sufficient to demonstrate your ability to work difficult and complex programs which will include establishing, implementing, and interpreting the security requirements. Examples of qualifying experience include: Coordinating the review and evaluation of the agency infrastructure protection program, including policies, guidelines, tools, methods, and technologies; Identifying current and potential problem areas; Updating or establish new requirements; and making recommendations for a fully compliant infrastructure protection program to be implemented throughout the agency.- The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-timework; part-timework is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a non-bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.



Conditions of Employment:

- A 1-year probationary period is required.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation including an FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct.

- Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: This position will be filled through the Direct Hire Authority. Under this authority, competitive rating, ranking, and veterans' preference procedures do not apply. Applicants who meet the basic qualification requirements may be forwarded to the Selecting Official for consideration. Your application will be considered based on education, training, and quality of your experience. For more information on Direct-Hire Authority visit: OPM Direct Hire Fact Sheet.



Referral: Applicants who meet the basic qualification requirements may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



This is 12 month open continuous DIRECT HIRE announcement that will be used to fill IT wide positions throughout the next 12 months. We are projecting approximately 15 vacancies may be filled during the life of this register. Contingent upon funding and space requirements, one or more vacancies may be filled in the individual locations listed in this announcement. It is anticipated that there will be a significant interest in the announcement. As a result, the announcement will have a cut-off date of 03/16/2018 for initial applicant consideration. This announcement may be closed early if sufficient applicants apply to fill the anticipated vacancies. Eligible applicants in the highest category who apply by the intitial cut-off date will be considered first. If additional vacancies exist, applicants who applied after the initial cut-off who place in the highest category will be considered next.

You must complete the application process and submit required documentation by 11:59 Eastern Time (ET) on 3/16/2018 to be considered for the intitial cut-off









