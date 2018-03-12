Occasional travel - The business travel requirement is 15%

Appointment may require a suitability/fitness determination.

THIS POSITION REQUIRES MEMBERSHIP IN THE U.S. ARMY RESERVE (USAR).

This position requires a Personnel Security Investigation

This position requires a medical examination prior to employment.

This position requires a Class A CDL within 90 days of employment

This position is subject to Drug Abuse Testing Program requirements

Ability To Do The Work Of The position Without More Than Normal Supervision

Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specification, etc. (includes blueprinting reading)

Ability To Use and Maintain Tools and Equipment

Knowledge of Equipment Assembly, Installation, Repair, etc.

Technical Practices (theoretical, precise, artistic)

Troubleshooting

Use of Measuring Instruments

Physical effort: Work requires frequent standing, bending, reaching, stretching, climbing, and crouching. Works on top of, under, or in tight compartments of equipment in cramped and awkward positions. Frequently lifts and carries items weighing up to 40 pounds and often exerts similar effort in pushing, pulling, and positioning part assemblies and equipment. Occasionally lifts heavier items with the assistance of other workers or with lifting devices such as jacks, hoists, and cranes. Work is sometimes performed from ladders or work platforms at varying heights.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation costs may be paid if the selecting official determines the relocation is in the best interests of the government.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.There is no specific length of training or experience required. However, you must be able to demonstrate, through experience shown in your written application materials that you possess the sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the work of this position without more than normal supervision.Minimum Qualifications (Screen Out Element): Ability to do the work of a(n) Heavy Mobile Equipment Repairer~ without more than normal supervision. To meet the screen out elements, applicants should document experience in the following: repairing, removing, adjusting, replacing, cleaning and installing a variety of parts, components, and accessories on heavy mobile equipment. Skill in using hand tools of the trade to repair starting switches, injector pumps, sensors, brakes, and hydraulic systems. Self-sufficient in reading manuals and diagrams.- Failure to meet this Screen out Element will result in an ineligible rating.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) ?17 position.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.