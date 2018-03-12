Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. citizen

Tour of Duty: Full-Time

Security Requirements: Non-Critical Sensitive

Drug Testing Designated Position: No

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Bargaining Unit Position: Yes

Financial Disclosure: Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Selective Service Requirement: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service.

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for an Inventory Accountability Analyst, you qualifications must include:Specialized Experience: Specialized experience is experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSA's) to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. To qualify at the GS-13 level, applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements including time-in-grade (General Schedule (GS) positions only), time-after-competitive appointment, minimum qualifications, and any other regulatory requirements by the cut-off/closing date of the announcement. Examples of specialized experience are identified in the Major Duties section of this vacancy announcement and may also include:-Plans, develops, manages, and evaluates DLA Energy's petroleum supply chain accountability and analysis program.-Conducts in-depth analytical studies covering the bulk and ground product fuel commodities managed by DLA Energy to identify areas that indicate a high potential for improvement through automation, business process, or training changes.-Reviews and provides input regarding policy as it relates to petroleum supply chain functions and interpreting policy in relation to the petroleum supply chain work being performed.Education: Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.











For Important General Applicant Information and Definitions go to: http://www.dla.mil/portals/104/documents/careers/GenAppInfoDef.pdf



Reemployed Annuitants: This position does not meet criteria for appointment of Reemployed Annuitants. The DoD criteria for hiring Reemployed Annuitants can be found at: http://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/140025/1400.25-V300.pdf



INFORMATION FOR VETERANS is available at: http://www.dla.mil/Careers/Programs/veterans.aspx. As of 23 December 2016, Military retirees seeking to enter federal service in the Department of Defense now require a waiver if they would be appointed within 180 days following their official date of retirement.



DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE: The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has established a Drug-Free Federal Workplace Policy. All applicants tentatively selected for DLA employment in a testing designated position are subject to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment. Applicants who refuse to be tested will be denied employment with DLA for a period of six months. This policy extends to random testing for the use of illegal drugs by employees who occupy testing designated positions defined as sensitive in Section 7(d) of Executive Order 12564. The Defense Logistics Agency's Drug Free Workplace Plan's drug testing panel includes testing for the following illegal substances: marijuana, cocaine, opiates (codeine/morphine), 6-Acetylmorphine (heroin), phencyclidine, amphetamines (amphetamine/methamphetamine), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA), oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation may be completed and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The rating you receive is based on your responses to the assessment questionnaire and USA Hire assessments. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position. If your resume and/or supporting documentation is reviewed and a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.







General Competencies:-Attention to Detail



-Customer Service



-Flexibility



-Integrity/Honesty



-Interpersonal Skills



-Learning



-Reading



-Reasoning



-Self-Management



-Stress Tolerance



-Teamwork



Technical Competencies:



-Petroleum supply chain accountability, reconciliation, and auditability



-Develop policies and procedures



-Analyze studies on petroleum supply chain



-Ability to communicate