U.S. Citizenship Required

This is a Drug Testing position.

Background investigation leading to a clearance is required for new hires.

You must meet the qualifications for this position by no later than 30 calendar days after the closing date of this announcement and before placement in the position.

Commercial Cloud - experience in using virtualized resources in commercial cloud environments, and deploying and scaling applications using strategies optimized for these environments.

DevOps - experience in horizontal application scaling, the use of configuration management techniques, and generally ensuring rapid reproducible application deployments.

In order to qualify for this position, you must have at least one year of specialized experience at the next lower grade level in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector.The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following:Demonstrated expert knowledge and understanding of a broad range of current, state-of-the-art information technologies and evolving technology trends, and the ability to quickly research and obtain information on new technologies as they evolve.Demonstrated ability to introduce new technologies into the enterprise and to provide assessments of the applicability of alternate technologies to specific business needs.Demonstrated ability to evaluate complex programmatic problems and to communicate complex technical issues to executive level management in an effective manner.Demonstrated ability to write or revise technical or policy materials in the IT field, such as research papers, strategic plans, project plans, concepts of operations, policy directives, procedure manuals, and user guides.Demonstrated ability to work closely with people of diverse organizational roles, including senior agency management, to achieve integrated, workable and acceptable IT studies, solutions, policies, standards, and guidelines.In order to qualify for this position, you must have at least one year of specialized experience at the next lower grade level in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector.is defined as: Specific expertise in developing and managing complex IT systems in both local data centers and in public cloud environments; experience in transitioning services to cloud that covers the planning, acquisition, development, and management aspects. Responsible for providing guidance on best practices for using the cloud, and promoting collaboration throughout the NRC and the cross-government cloud community.Experience managing cloud services and cloud migration, including defining benefits, planning strategies, and leading implementation; and, making investment (and/or divestment) decisions about how to maximize the impact of budget allocated to moving systems of large organizations to the cloud. The experience must also include experience in both Commercial Cloud and DevOps:

