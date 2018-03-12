See Duties and Qualifications

At least 1 year experience working in a customer and sales-focused environment is preferred. Cash handling, basic math and register experience strongly preferred. Ability to read and understand operating standards and procedures for service, service recovery, sales and store brand and work within the position to execute these standards properly. Ability to work in a high performance atmosphere with commitment to service and sales goals. Attention to detail is required.

GENERAL INFORMATION: Applicants are assured of equal consideration regardless of race, age, color, religion, national origin, gender, GINA, political affiliation, membership or non-membership in an employee organization, marital status, physical handicap which has no bearing on the ability to perform the duties of the position. This agency provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the agency. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis.

It is Department of Navy (DON) policy to provide a workplace free of discrimination and retaliation. The DON No Fear Act policy link is provided for your review: https://www.donhr.navy.mil/NoFearAct.asp.

As part of the employment process, Human Resources Division may obtain a Criminal Record Check and/or an Investigative Consumer Report. Employment is contingent upon the successful completion of a National Agency Check and Inquiries (NACI). For all positions requiring access to firearms or ammunition, the Federal Government is prohibited from employing individuals in these positions who have ever been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, or a felony crime of domestic violence adjudged on or after 27 November 2002. Selectees for such positions must submit a completed DD Form 2760, Qualification to Possess Firearms or Ammunition, before a final job offer can be made.Direct Deposit of total NET pay is mandatory as a condition of employment for all appointments to positions within MCCS.*Education/certification certificate(s), if applicable. *If prior military, DD214 Member Copy *SF-85 (Background Checks)This activity is a Drug-free workplace. The use of illegal drugs by NAF employees, whether on or off duty, cannot and will not be tolerated. Federal employees have a right to a safe and secure workplace, and Marines, sailors, and their family members have a right to a reliable and productive Federal workforce.Involuntarily separated members of the armed forces and eligible family members applying through the Transition Assistance Program must submit a written request/statement (may be obtained from the MCCS Human Resources Office) and present ID card with “TA” stamped in red on front of card.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application/resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. This vacancy will be filled by the best qualified applicant as determined by the selecting official.