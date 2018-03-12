Occasional travel - Occasional Travel may be required.

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Ability to prepare pretrial briefs, motions, pleadings, responses and other documents to present the issues independently with little or no direct supervision. Ability to provide legal advice and services with respect to regulations, practices, or other legal matters, and formulate opinions involving the analysis and interpretation of federal, state and local laws. Ability to litigate cases before administrative bodies and federal courts. Ability to communicate orally and in writing to include the ability to negotiate with third parties on behalf of clients and prepare legal documents and presentations. Ability to conduct legal research to gather and interpret information and ensure accuracy of details using resources such as internal and external documents, archives, electronic databases, and interviews. EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: To be eligible or the Attorney position, you must possess a Juris Doctorate from an American Bar Association accredited law school. SPECIAL CONDITION: Qualified applicants must be a current member in good standing of a state, territory of the United States, District of Columbia or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico Bar Association. EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENT: At least 3 years of experience in legal practice, of which one year of the experience requirement may be met through the completion of a judicial clerkship if completed by the time of hire. The clerkship must be documented in the applicant's resume. Three years of experience advising clients in contract disputes or commercial litigation matters. (A federal judicial clerkship can be included in three-year computation.) Knowledge of the laws and regulations applicable to federal government contracts.

