Occasional travel - Light travel required.

Bar Membership Required

Resume and Writing Sample (preferable 5-15 pages)

Must submit a financial disclosure statement upon assuming the position.

Must serve a probationary period of one year, if applicable.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

Suitable for employment as determined by a background investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Please note your resume must thoroughly support your responses to the vacancy questions. Your resume is an integral part of the process for determining if you meet the basic qualifications of the position and determining if you are to be among the best qualified.

Applicants must meet eligibility and qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Applicants must meet both professional law experience and specialized experience.Professional law experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position to be filled.Specialized Experience: Applicants must have a minimum of one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade in the Federal service.For this position, professional law experience and specialized experience includes the following:Specialized Experience: Applicants must have a minimum of one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade in the Federal service. For this position, professional law experience and specialized experience includes the following:Applicant must possess at least three years of professional law experience and at least one year of that experience must be specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal Service performing the following: serving as a litigator in the United States District Courts (federal courts), before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Merit Systems Protection Board, or other tribunals; appearing in mediations or arbitrations in personnel matters; drafting pleadings, briefs and motions, discovery requests and responses; taking and/or defending depositions; preparing witnesses for deposition and trial; conducting legal research on complex issues; analyzing complex legal and technical issues and developing litigation strategies; presenting oral arguments in court; and providing legal advice on a variety of matters to attorneys and other professionals.Applicant must possess at least four years of professional law experience and at least one year of that experience must be specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-14 grade level in the Federal service performing the following: serving as a senior litigator in the United States District Courts (federal courts), before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Merit Systems Protection Board, or other tribunals; appearing in mediations or arbitrations in personnel matters; drafting pleadings, briefs and motions, discovery requests and responses; taking and/or defending depositions; preparing witnesses for deposition and trial; conducting legal research on complex issues; analyzing complex legal and technical issues and developing litigation strategies; drafting appellate briefs; presenting oral arguments in court; providing legal advice on a variety of matters to attorneys and other professionals.PART-TIME OR UNPAID EXPERIENCE: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You must meet the minimum basic educational requirements for Attorney positions. Education requirements include: a professional law degree JD, LL.B., and/or LL.M.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. Applicants who do not respond to the application questions and/or do not submit a supporting resume will be rated ineligible. Please note your resume must thoroughly support your responses to the vacancy questions.



There are several parts to the application process that affect the overall evaluation of your application including:



1. the core questions

2. the vacancy questions

3. supplemental documentation (e.g., DD-214, SF-50, SF-15, transcripts); and

4. your resume and writing sample.



Applicants will be rated ineligible, if they do not respond to job specific questions provide supplemental documents and submit resume. For more information, please click on Rating Process



You will be evaluated for this position on the following Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other characteristics (KSAOs):



1. Knowledge of employment litigation before the federal, district courts, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Merit Systems Protection Board, or other tribunals.



2. Skill in mediation and arbitration in personnel matters.



3. Skill in researching legal issues where no clearly applicable precedents are available or it is unclear which precedents apply.



4. Skill in written communications.



5. Skill in oral expression sufficient to pursue legal issues and factual disputes against opposition that vigorously contests the Agency's position.





