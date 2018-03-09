Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

U.S. Citizenship or National

Background Investigation

Suitable for Federal Employment

Registered for Selective Service (if applicable)





Background or Security Investigation: The individual selected will be subject to an investigation in conjunction with granting of a security clearance prior to appointment. Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance.

For more information see the security section of Understanding Vacancy Announcements.

Time in Grade:For entry at the GS-11 level, status applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-09 or higher grade in the Federal Service.Specialized Experience:For the GS-11, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS-09 grade level in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-09 if outside the Federal service, is required.Specialized experience is defined as experience performing business analysis and project management of Information Technology projects: application testing procedures, analyzing current processes and implement process improvement recommendations in accordance with the strategic direction of the organization.In addition to meeting the specialized experience requirements, qualified applicants must also possess the quality of experience as it relates to how closely or to what extent an applicant's background, recency of experience, education, and training are relevant to the duties and responsibilities of the announced position. Candidates must clearly demonstrate the possession of knowledge, skills and abilities, or competencies necessary to successfully perform the work of the position at the appropriate level to be qualified for the position. Applicants must describe how their experience meets the competencies within the body of the resume. No separate statements addressing KSA's or competencies are required.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

SUBSTITUTION OF EDUCATION FOR EXPERIENCE AT GS-11 LEVEL: Three full years of progressively higher level graduate education or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.

The Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program has many plans to choose from, all at very reasonable rates, which can be paid from pre-tax income.

The Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) is one of the premier retirement programs in the Nation. The program features three components: a retirement pension; the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP, an employee controlled investment program); and social security.

Federal Employee Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) offers numerous life insurance policy options covering federal employees and dependents.

You must be a U.S. Citizen to qualify for this position.

TDY Travel: OCCASIONAL

A two year probationary or trial period may be required.

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Moving costs MAY NOT be paid.

Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives MAY NOT be authorized.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service

This position is subject to the limitations imposed by the DOD Priority Placement Program

You may submit a cover letter which will be forwarded to the selecting official with your resume. Your cover letter will not be used to verify your qualifications or eligibility.

If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.



Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills, and abilities required for this position. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies: