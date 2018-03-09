Not required

U.S. citizenship is required.

Obtain and maintain a top secret clearance.

Complete a single scope background investigation.

Submit to a drug test prior to your appointment.

Submit to random drug testing while you occupy the position.

Submit to a Polygraph Examination.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

To meet the Pathways Program Eligibility requirements for a GS-05, you must have completed four (4) academic years of post-high school leading to a bachelor's degree or equivalent degree.



Applicants must submit transcripts for verification.



You must meet all qualifications and eligibility requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Attention to Detail – Maintains, configures, optimizes, and troubleshoots computer systems and network technologies (i.e. servers, databases, operating systems, network services and equipment) responsibly to meet customer performance requirements. Customer Service – Provides guidance, direction, and technical support to the user community by analyzing and troubleshooting complex problems impacting hardware attached to the network or communications devices. Oral Communication – Communicates technical information regarding systems performance requirements or technologies needed to meet future information technology needs in clear and concise manner to management and the user community. Problem Solving –Identifies problems related to managing various aspects of systems administration (i.e. Active Directory, Communications, Virtualization, Storage) and developing solutions or recommendations to modify, configure, or integrate technologies to meet customer performance requirements.

Specialized experience must include experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled.You qualify for the GS-5 level (starting salary $37,113) if you are team oriented, capable of learning new technologies rapidly and possess one year of specialized experience at the GS-04 level performing duties such as: querying business data, validating report data, developing and implementing dashboards, databases or visualizations using analytical information technology tools and validating database access rights.Completion of 4 academic years of post-high school leading to a bachelor's degree or equivalent degree.Experience must be IT related; the experience may be demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, IT certification), as appropriateGS-5 through GS-15 (or equivalent): For all positions individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below. The employing agency is responsible for identifying the specific level of proficiency required for each competency at each grade level based on the requirements of the position being filled.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements. Applicants who meet the minimum qualifications are considered in the following order: (1) preference eligibles having a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more; followed by (2) other 10-point preference eligibles; (3) 5-point preference eligible; and (4) non-preference eligibles (i.e., non-veterans). For information on veterans' preference, please click here.

