ASSESSMENT FACTORS1. Experience in producing intelligence products on science and technical intelligence or related intelligence functional areas.2. Experience with intelligence community analytic tools and processes related to data analytics, additive manufacturing, technical GEOINT, cyber or a combination therein.3. Experience designing and teaching Master's degree level courses in National Security intelligence, regional or transnational threats.4. Experience in overseeing as well as teaching in an academic settings.5. Experience regarding organizational systems and the internal and external factors impacting the organization.HIGHLY DESIRED SKILLS1. Experience in independent research and intelligence analysis integration into actionable intelligence assessments.2. PHD in physical science or engineering, computer sciences, biological sciences or mathematics and statistics.3. Experience researching, developing, testing, and evaluating procedures.Individual Occupational RequirementsBASIC REQUIREMENTSAll Applicants must meet the following minimum qualification requirements in order to be considered for this position:The National Intelligence University, in accordance with its DoD Instructions 3305.01, maintains accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. As a regionally accredited educational institution, all faculty must possess a Master's Degree and/or PhD in a field related to this position. Please disregard below qualification standard which is system generated, and not applicable to NDIC faculty positions.A. Successful completion of a full four-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor's or higher degree that included or was supplemented by major study in education or in a subject-matter field appropriate to the position.ORB. Combination of education and experience----courses equivalent to a major in education, or in a subject-matter field appropriate to the position, plus appropriate experience or additional course work that provided knowledge comparable to that normally acquired through the successful completion of the four-year course study described in A above.ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTSIn addition to meeting the basic entry qualification requirements, applicants must have experience that demonstrates possession of the broad range and depth of knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the occupation or specialty at or equivalent to the next lower grade.

