AIRCRAFT MECHANIC SUPERVISOR
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Automotive Repair and Mechanic, Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
The National Guard's full-time support program requires that all military technicians are members of the National Guard and are appointed to full-time positions which correspond to their military assignments. Applicants who are not currently a member of the National Guard must be eligible for immediate membership.
Minimum Military Rank: E-7/MSgt (Promotable to E-8)
Maximum Military Rank: E-8/SMSgt
Compatible Military Assignments: 2A373
Other requirements: For positions requiring the operation of motor vehicles, candidates must have a valid state driver's license for the state in which they live or are principally employed. For positions requiring a security clearance (Secret or Top Secret) the applicant must possess or be able to obtain a clearance within One (1) year of appointment.
THE FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE REPRESENTED BY THE CONTENTS OF YOUR RESUME.
To ensure full credit is given for the qualification requirements listed below please use the USAJobs resume builder.
IF YOU USE YOUR OWN RESUME PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOU INCLUDE THE BEGINNING AND ENDING DATES (MONTH AND YEAR) FOR ALL JOBS LISTED IN YOUR RESUME.
GENERAL EXPERIENCE: Experience or training which demonstrates that the candidate has the ability to organize assignments for subordinates, estimate material and manpower needed for specific jobs; able to explain manuals and work procedures; and to prepare production records, work records and reports.
SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: In addition to the journeyman level knowledge, must possess at least Thirty-six (36) months' experience which demonstrates the ability to plan, direct, and organize work assignments for lower grade personnel. Experience which required the review of work requirements and establish priorities to meet deadlines. Experience that provided knowledge of various lines of work performed by this function. Experience which demonstrates the ability to supervise or the potential to perform such duties as evidenced by the ability to communicate knowledge of general supervisory concepts, and knowledge of shop processes. Experience in adapting existing equipment and techniques to new situations.
This job does not have an education qualification requirement.
If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/1959 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency (https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).
If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Once the announcement has closed, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine if you meet the qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application package, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this position. If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.
Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New