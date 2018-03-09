Not required

NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERSHIP IS REQUIRED. If you are not sure you are eligible for military membership, please contact a DC Air National Guard recruiter prior to applying for this position.

This is an excepted service position that requires membership in a compatible military assignment in the DC Air National Guard, required prior to the effective date of placement.

Selectee will be required to wear the military uniform.

Acceptance of an excepted service position constitutes concurrence with these requirements as a condition of employment.

Applicants who are not currently a member of the DC Air National Guard must be eligible for immediate membership and employment in the DC Air National Guard in the military grade listed in this announcement.

Males born after 31 December 1959 must be registered for Selective Service.

Federal employment suitability as determined by a background investigation.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period.

Participation in direct deposit is mandatory.

Minimum Rank: E-7/MSgt (Promotable to E-8)

Maximum Rank: E-8/SMSgt

Compatible AFSC: 2A373

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou must meet the minimum military rank as specified in this announcement. If you are not sure you are eligible for military membership, please contact a DC Air National Guard recruiter prior to applying for this position. Applicants applying to this position who exceed the maximum military grade listed on this job announcement MUST submit a statement in writing that they are willing to take an administrative reduction in grade to the advertised military grade on the job announcement for which applying. Applicants who exceed the military grade will NOT be placed into the technician position until they have been administratively reduced to the military grade on the job announcement. Please note that exceeding the maximum rank does not automatically qualify you for consideration. Compatible military grade and assignment required prior to the effective date of placementThe National Guard's full-time support program requires that all military technicians are members of the National Guard and are appointed to full-time positions which correspond to their military assignments. Applicants who are not currently a member of the National Guard must be eligible for immediate membership.E-7/MSgt (Promotable to E-8)E-8/SMSgt2A373For positions requiring the operation of motor vehicles, candidates must have a valid state driver's license for the state in which they live or are principally employed. For positions requiring a security clearance (Secret or Top Secret) the applicant must possess or be able to obtain a clearance within One (1) year of appointment.Experience or training which demonstrates that the candidate has the ability to organize assignments for subordinates, estimate material and manpower needed for specific jobs; able to explain manuals and work procedures; and to prepare production records, work records and reports.In addition to the journeyman level knowledge, must possess at least Thirty-six (36) months' experience which demonstrates the ability to plan, direct, and organize work assignments for lower grade personnel. Experience which required the review of work requirements and establish priorities to meet deadlines. Experience that provided knowledge of various lines of work performed by this function. Experience which demonstrates the ability to supervise or the potential to perform such duties as evidenced by the ability to communicate knowledge of general supervisory concepts, and knowledge of shop processes. Experience in adapting existing equipment and techniques to new situations.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/1959 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency (https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine if you meet the qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application package, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this position. If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):

