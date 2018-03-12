Government Information Specialist - DE
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
You must have at least one year of specialized experience is defined as one year of specialized experience at the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service or equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the private sector analyzing pension-related documents, citing applicable exemptions and preparing responses according to the Freedom of Information (FOIA), Privacy Act (PA) and ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) rules and regulations. Examples may include evaluating release of pension-related records, developing a disclosure recommendation, writing disclosure determination letters and citing proper exemptions to protect personal privacy information and commercial/financial information, and serving as a point of contact on disclosure issues.All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.
To be considered under a special hiring authority such as the Schedule A appointing authority for persons with disabilities; the direct-hire authority to appoint veterans with service-connected disabilities of 30 percent or more; Peace Corps or VISTA service; or another excepted service/special hire authority, you must submit documentation to support your claim for eligibility with your application package. For more details, visit Federal Hiring Flexibilities.
PBGC encourages qualified applicants with disabilities to apply. Applicants with disabilities who are interested in learning more about job opportunities under the Schedule A Hiring Authority and other available hiring flexibilities and authorities are encouraged to contact PBGC’s Selective Placement Program Coordinator, Donald Beasley, at (202) 326-4000 ext. 3637 or schedulea@pbgc.gov. TTY/TDD users should call the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339 and ask to be connected to (202) 326-4000 ext 3637.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Category Rating is being used for this position.
If your resume does not support the answers you gave on the assessment questionnaire, you may be rated Not Qualified or you may be placed in a lower category.
Your name will be placed in one of the three following quality groups:
•Gold - highly proficient regarding the knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) related to this position.
•Silver - competent regarding the knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) related to this position.
•Bronze- possessing only the minimum qualifications required for this position.
Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs):
The KSA's for this position are as follows:
- knowledge interpreting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Privacy Act (PA) and ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) legislation and regulations
- ability to analyze and conduct research involving the collection of electronic records using an automated tracking system
- skill communicating solutions orally
- ability to communicate disclosure procedures in writing
Candidates who apply under Noncompetitive and Special Hiring Authorities (i.e., displaced/surplus employees (CTAP/ICTAP eligibles), veterans eligible under the Veterans Opportunity to Work Act (VOW)/Veterans' Employment Opportunities Act (VEOA), disabled veterans with 30% or more disability, former Action Volunteers-Peace Corps/VISTA/etc., persons with disabilities and others who are eligible for special appointing authorities) procedures will undergo a quality review to determine if they are minimally qualified based on the content of their resume, supporting documentation submitted and their responses to the assessment questionnaire.
Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.
Referral:
Application of Veterans' Preference: The Category Rating process protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-veterans within each quality group. All qualified veterans must be selected before selecting any non-veterans within each quality group.
For this position, disabled veterans who meet minimum qualifications for this position and have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10% are placed at the top of the Gold category regardless of which category to which they would otherwise be assigned.
Preference eligibles who do not have a service-connected disability of 10% or more (XP or TP) are placed at the top of their quality group.
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New