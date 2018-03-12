Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen

You may undergo a personnel security background investigation

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt

1 year probationary period required unless met during prior Federal service

Applicants selected for employment will be required to complete an OF-306

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

You must have at least one year of specialized experience is defined as one year of specialized experience at the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service or equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the private sector analyzing pension-related documents, citing applicable exemptions and preparing responses according to the Freedom of Information (FOIA), Privacy Act (PA) and ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) rules and regulations. Examples may include evaluating release of pension-related records, developing a disclosure recommendation, writing disclosure determination letters and citing proper exemptions to protect personal privacy information and commercial/financial information, and serving as a point of contact on disclosure issues.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

To be considered under a special hiring authority such as the Schedule A appointing authority for persons with disabilities; the direct-hire authority to appoint veterans with service-connected disabilities of 30 percent or more; Peace Corps or VISTA service; or another excepted service/special hire authority, you must submit documentation to support your claim for eligibility with your application package. For more details, visit Federal Hiring Flexibilities.



PBGC encourages qualified applicants with disabilities to apply. Applicants with disabilities who are interested in learning more about job opportunities under the Schedule A Hiring Authority and other available hiring flexibilities and authorities are encouraged to contact PBGC’s Selective Placement Program Coordinator, Donald Beasley, at (202) 326-4000 ext. 3637 or schedulea@pbgc.gov. TTY/TDD users should call the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339 and ask to be connected to (202) 326-4000 ext 3637.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Category Rating is being used for this position.



If your resume does not support the answers you gave on the assessment questionnaire, you may be rated Not Qualified or you may be placed in a lower category.



Your name will be placed in one of the three following quality groups:



•Gold - highly proficient regarding the knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) related to this position.

•Silver - competent regarding the knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) related to this position.

•Bronze- possessing only the minimum qualifications required for this position.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs):



The KSA's for this position are as follows:



knowledge interpreting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Privacy Act (PA) and ERISA (Employee Retirement Income Security Act) legislation and regulations ability to analyze and conduct research involving the collection of electronic records using an automated tracking system skill communicating solutions orally ability to communicate disclosure procedures in writing