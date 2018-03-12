Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of Employment:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Applications must be received by 11:59 on the closing date

Work Schedule: Full Time

Tour of Duty: Irregular Schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Costs: Are Authorized

Position Sensitivity: Non-Critical Sensitive

Security Requirements: Secret

Overtime: Occasionally

Temporary Duty (TDY) Travel: Occasionally

Fair Labor Standards Act: (FLSA): Exempt

Bargaining Unit Position: No

Drug Testing: Not Required

Physical Requirement: Not Applicable

Obligated Position: No

Selective Service Requirement: All male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must be registered with the Selective Service System or exempt from Selective Service. Please visit https://www.sss.gov/ for more information.



Mobility Agreement: Selectee will be required to sign a mobility agreement as a condition of employment.



Conflict of Interest Questionnaire: Required



Other Notes:

Applicants selected from this announcement may be required to serve a one-year supervisory probationary period.



Applicants that have had a position change that involved a permanent change of station (PCS) move are deferred from referral consideration for a period of one year, unless the vacancy is within the local commuting area of the employee's current duty station.

Additional vacancies may be filled from this announcement upon its closing.



Overseas Employees: DeCA employees working overseas MUST submit copies of your latest SF-50, showing your grade and salary.



Deliberate attempts to falsify your application information, such as copying portions of this job announcement into your resume, may result in you being removed from consideration for this position.

In accordance with the Group Coverage Qualifications Standards for Administrative and ManagementPositions, http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/IORs/gs1100/1144.htm and http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/group-stds/gs-admin.asp , applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 grade level by the closing date of this announcement.Specialized experience may not be substituted with education at this grade level.Specialized experience include: Managing a commissary store, supermarket, or similar type of commercial retail food store. Managing a department in a retail food store, Developing, interpreting, or applying policies, procedures, and operating standards for use in a retail food store. Planning, standardizing, or controlling operations in an assigned group of commercial retail food stores. Providing technical advice on merchandising and operational matters pertaining to grocery, meats, and produce, as well as front end operations.In addition to meeting the qualifications outlined above, you must also meet the following requirements:Time-in-Grade: Current or previous federal employees must have held a permanent appointment in the competitive or excepted service for a minimum of 52 weeks at the GS-11 (or equivalent) level to be eligible for the position by the closing date of the announcement.Time after competitive appointment: Candidates applying under merit promotion must have completed three months of civilian service after a competitive appointment by the closing date of the announcement. (5 CFR 330.501)Your Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service program (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Education may not be used to substitute specialized experience.

MILITARY SPOUSE PREFERENCE: You are required to submit a copy of your most recent SF-50 and a copy of your Military sponsor's PCS orders. Information for claiming Military Spouse Preference may be found at the link below. http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shams/index.aspx-



Additional required supporting documentation: Required documents vary based on the authority under which you are applying (i.e. current permanent Federal employee, military spouse, Schedule A, etc.). See https://tools.hr.dla.mil/downloads/USAStaffing/DeCASupDoc.pdf for more information.



REGARDING INTERVIEWS: Interviews may be required for this position. Accommodations may be made to conduct telephonic interviews to preclude travel hardships for applicants.



Re-employed Annuitant: This position Does not meet criteria for re-employed annuitant. The DoD criteria for hiring Re-employed Annuitants can be found at: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf.



Re-employed Annuitant: A former Federal employee who has retired under either the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) or Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) is an Annuitant. An annuitant cannot be hired (i.e. re-employed) unless the vacant position meets the criteria in the Department of Defense (DOD) policy on employment of annuitants issued December 10, 2008.



Re-employed Annuitant: Does Not Meet Criteria" the vacancy does not meet the criteria for appointment of annuitants (irrespective of eligibility or qualifications). Annuitant applicants are advised, in accordance with DoD Policy, that further consideration for the vacancy is not permitted.



Individual with Financial Difficulty https://hru.gov/Studio_Recruitment/tools/Mythbuster_on_Federal_Hiring_Policies.pdf

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Specifically you will be evaluated on the following competencies:

Commissary Operations

Communication

Interpret Instructions

Personnel Practices

Store Operations

Integrity



REVIEW OF APPLICATION DOCUMENTS (FOR ALL APPLICANTS):

To determine your qualifications, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the questions. The score you receive is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities. Please follow all instructions carefully as errors or omissions may affect your rating.