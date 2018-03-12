Occasional travel - Less than 10%

You must be a U.S. citizen

You may undergo a personnel security background investigation

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt

1 year probationary period required unless met during prior Federal service

Applicants selected for employment will be required to complete an OF-306

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

For GS-13 grade level, you may start at $94,796.00, if you possess the following in addition to the degree requirement above:



At least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service conducting economic and financial research, studies and analyses related to pension benefits.



Examples may include: designing, developing, maintaining and enhancing computer based financial forecasting models.



For the GS-14 grade level, you may start at $112,767.00, if you possess the following in addition to the degree requirement above:



At least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service using original research, current economic theory and current statistical and econometric methods to analyze current policy, legislative and regulatory issues



Examples may include: relevant Internal Revenue Code, and policy issues related to defined benefits plan financial accounting, disclosure and funding status.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

All Economist positions require the following by the closing date of the announcement:



A. Degree: economics, that included at least 21 semester hours in economics and 3 semester hours in statistics, accounting



OR



B. A combination of education and experience - courses equivalent to a major in economics, as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.

To be considered under a special hiring authority such as the Schedule A appointing authority for persons with disabilities; the direct-hire authority to appoint veterans with service-connected disabilities of 30 percent or more; Peace Corps or VISTA service; or another excepted service/special hire authority, you must submit documentation to support your claim for eligibility with your application package. For more details, visit Federal Hiring Flexibilities.



PBGC encourages qualified applicants with disabilities to apply. Applicants with disabilities who are interested in learning more about job opportunities under the Schedule A Hiring Authority and other available hiring flexibilities and authorities are encouraged to contact PBGC’s Selective Placement Program Coordinator, Donald Beasley, at (202) 326-4000 ext. 3637 or schedulea@pbgc.gov. TTY/TDD users should call the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339 and ask to be connected to (202) 326-4000 ext 3637.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Category Rating is being used for this position. You will respond to a series of questions designed to assess your possession of the Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities (KSAs) below. Be sure that your resume contains accurate and sufficient information that clearly supports your responses to all of the questions. Your responses to the questions must be substantiated by your resume and/or supporting documentation. If you exaggerate or falsify your experience, education and/or your responses to questions, your ratings will be changed and you may be removed from employment consideration.



The KSAs for the position are:



1. skill in conducting and supporting applied economic and financial research, studies and analyses using advanced theories and methods



2. skill in planning, organizing and conducting research studies



3. ability to explain economic analyses



You will be placed in one of the following categories based on your vacancy question responses- 1) Gold; 2) Silver; 3) Bronze.

The Category Rating Method does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three," but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent are listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Gold) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.

To preview questions please click here.