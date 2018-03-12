Not required

U.S. Citizenship or National

Signed participant agreement is required for employment under this Program.

Direct Deposit of salary check to financial organization required

Males born after 12/31/1959 must have registered with the Selective Service

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

If selected, you must meet the following conditions:



Submit proof that you are either (1) enrolled in Summer 2018; (2) enrolled in the Fall 2018 semester, or (3) have been accepted for enrollment in the Fall 2018 semester.

Sign an agreement between GSA, the student and educational institution that will identify agreed-upon schedule of school and work to ensure work responsibilities do not interfere with academic performance.

Serve in a trial period for the entire duration of the internship appointment.

Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C or Non-Career SES employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the HR Office. Failure to disclose this information could result in disciplinary action including removal from Federal Service.

Undergo a background investigation and receive a favorable adjudication.

Non-GSA employees must complete the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 to determine identity and employment (work status) eligibility. GSA will verify the information through the DHS e-Verify automated system. Any identified discrepancies must be resolved as a condition of continued employment.

the exact dates you held each job (from month/year to month/year)

number of hours per week you worked (if part time).

For each job on your resume, provide:If you have volunteered your service through a National Service program (e.g., Peace Corps, Americorps), we encourage you to apply and include this experience on your resume.The salary range differs based on location. Salary ranges can be viewed here . Generally, first time appointees to Federal civilian service have their salary set at the beginning rate of the grade for which they are selected; unless prior approval has been received to adjust the salary based on superior qualifications of the applicant.For a brief video on creating a Federal resume, click here You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements by. To qualify, you must demonstrate the following:Completion of two full academic years of post-high-school studyan associate's degreeone year of clerical, office or other experience which indicates an ability to acquire the particular knowledge and skills needed to perform the duties of the clerical position to be filleda combination of education and experience.One year of full-time undergraduate study is defined as 30 semester hours/45 quarter hours, or the equivalent in a college or university program.

Qualifying educational institutions/programs for Pathways include: a high school/GED whose curriculum has been approved by a state or local governing body, or a home-school curriculum; and any accredited technical or vocational school, 2- or 4-year college or university, a graduate or professional school, or a post-secondary home-school curriculum.



A post-secondary certificate program must have been completed at a qualifying educational institution equivalent to at least 1 academic year of full-time study that is part of an accredited college-level, technical, trade, vocational, or business school curriculum.

Bargaining Unit status: Eligible



Additional vacancies may be filled from this announcement as needed. This vacancy announcement does not preclude filling this position by other means. Management also has the right not to fill the position.



There is no promotion potential with these positions.



Relocation expenses are not authorized for this position. Any travel, transportation, and relocation expenses associated with reporting for duty in this position will be the responsibility of the successful applicant.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will use a method called Category Rating to assess your application. Here's how it will work:



You will be scored on the questions you answer during the applicaion process, which will measure your possession of the following competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Knowledge of clerical functions Ability to read and interpret written instructions, regulations and guidelines Skill in oral communication Skill in written communication Knowledge of grammar, spelling, capitalization and punctuation. Skill in using a variety of computer software (Microsoft, Powerpoint, Excel, etc.) office productivity software

