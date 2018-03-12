Occasional travel - Travel 1 to 5 nights a month may be required

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience that demonstrates accomplishment of computer project assignments that required a wide range of knowledge of computer requirements and techniques pertinent to the position to be filled. This knowledge is generally demonstrated through assignments that required the ability to analyze a number of alternative approaches in the process of advising management concerning major aspects of IT system design. This would include defining what system interrelationships must be considered, or what operating mode, system software, and/or equipment configuration is most appropriate for a given project. This experience must include work that consisted of developing logical data models to be translated into workable physical database schema and structures in the database development process; Selecting modeling methodologies and tools (e.g., CASE data modeling products); generating models that are capable of accommodating new and unanticipated business requirements and processes; verifying model integrity; and maintaining and revising existing models.In addition to the above: You must have experience installing and configuring DB2 for z/OS Base Code. Installing, configuring and tuning DB2 tools to support the installation of z/OS commercially off the shelf (COTS) tools. Experience using SMP/e to install upgrades and Program Temporary Fixes (PTF) maintenance. Experience defining entries in the Workload Manager (WLM) to define resources and schedule environments for DB2 usage.- The experiencemayhave been gained in the public sector,private sector or Volunteer Service .One year of experience refers to full-timework; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Information Systems, Security Certification, Requirement Analysis, Written Communication, Project Management, Configuration Management, Teamwork, Database Management Systems. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, (i.e., A = Superior, B = Highly Qualified, C= Qualified) depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP), you must receive a score of category B or better to be rated as “well qualified" to receive special selection priority.



This is a 12 month open continuous announcement that will be used to fill positions IT-Wide throughout the next 12 months. We are projecting approximately 25 vacancies may be filled during the life of this register. Contingent upon funding and space requirements, one or more vacancies may be filled in the individual PODs listed in this announcement . It is anticipated that there will be a significant interest in the announcement. As a result, the announcement will have a cut-off date of 03/16/18 for initial applicant consideration. This announcement may be closed early if sufficient applicants apply to fill the anticipated vacancies. Eligible applicants in the highest category who apply by the initial cut-off date will be considered first . If additional vacancies exist, applicants who applied after the initial cut-date who place in the highest category will be considered next.









