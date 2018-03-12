Not required

This position is a Temporary Internship position not to exceed one year.

You must be at least 16 years of age.

You must be and maintain good academic standing.

Must be U.S. Citizens or U.S. Nationals.

The experience may have been gained in either the public, private sector or volunteer service.



Program Requirement:

If selected, you must: 1) sign a Pathways Internship Program agreement; 2) provide official documentation of enrollment and registration; 3) provide verification of academic status (transcript) at the end of each academic semester/quarter; 4) participate in mentorship opportunities; 5) complete 40 hours of professional development training; 6) prepare and implement an Individual Development Plan; 7) maintain satisfactory performance; and 8) complete 640 hours of work experience in order to be considered for conversion to a Career or Career-Conditional appointment. You may be made permanent upon graduation if you meet all qualifications, eligibility, and educational requirements, are recommended for conversion by your supervisor, and funding is available.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement.The definition of a student is: an individual accepted for enrollment or enrolled and seeking a degree (diploma, certificate, etc.) in a qualifying educational institution, on a full or half-time basis (as defined by the institution in which the student is enrolled), including awardees of the Harry S. Truman Foundation Scholarship Program under Public Law 93–842. Students need not be in actual physical attendance, so long as all other requirements are met. An individual who needs to complete less than the equivalent of half an academic/vocational or technical course-load immediately prior to graduating is still considered a student for purposes of this Program.

- Serve a trial period for the duration of the appointment.

- Maintain student status for the duration of the appointment.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation.

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas:Research and Analysis, Technical and Communication. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, A-Exceptionally Qualified, B-Highly Qualified, or C-Qualified, depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview.



If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)) you must be assigned the middle category or better to be rated as “well qualified" to receive special selection priority.

