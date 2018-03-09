Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Must be a U.S. citizen

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents (See How To Apply)

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Work Schedule: Job Share

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Alternate Work Schedule (AWS)

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Financial Disclosure: Not Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

You may qualify at the GS-13, if you fulfill the following qualifications:A. One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service:For the GS-13, must have 3 of 4 of the following specialized experience:Specialized experience is:-Assisting with developing, reviewing, and revising instructional materials for federal benefits programs.-Advising and training on programs related to federal benefits (such as federal retirement and insurance).-Provide input on federal benefit policy and programs.-Prepare and provide verbal and written presentations on federal benefit policies and programs.You may qualify at the GS-12, if you fulfill the following qualifications:A. One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service:For the GS-12, must have 2 of 4 of the following specialized experience:Specialized experience is:-Assisting with developing, reviewing, and revising instructional materials for federal benefits programs.-Advising and training on programs related to federal benefits (such as federal retirement and insurance).-Provide input on federal benefit policy and programs.-Prepare and provide verbal and written presentations on federal benefit policies and programs.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.





All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, the veteran must be a preference eligible or a veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Programs: This program applies to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. For more information: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp

Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:

Persons with Disabilities - Schedule A

Special Hiring Authority for Veterans

Special Hiring Authority for Certain Military Spouses

Other Special Appointment Authorities

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx



The selecting official may choose to conduct interviews, and once the selection is made, you will receive a notification of the decision.



NOTE: Declining to be interviewed or failure to report for a scheduled interview will be considered as a declination for further consideration for employment against this vacancy.





Selective Service Requirement: Please visit http://www.sss.gov for more information.



For more information, please visit General Application Information and Definitions.



Other Notes:



This advertisement is to fill a job share position. NOTE: Work hours cannot exceed 32 hours per week and hours will be determined by the hiring manager.



Re-employed Annuitant: This position Does not meet criteria for re-employed annuitant. The DoD criteria for hiring Re-employed Annuitants can be found at:

http://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/140025/1400.25-V300.pdf



Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Competencies:

