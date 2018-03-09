Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. citizen

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents (See How To Apply)

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Must be able to obtain and maintain a "Secret" security clearance

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.Degree: professional engineering. To be acceptable, the curriculum must: (1) be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statistics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.ORCombination of education and experience -- college-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:Professional registration -- Current registration as a professional engineer by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico. Absent other means of qualifying under this standard, those applicants who achieved such registration by means other than written test (e.g., State grandfather or eminence provisions) are eligible only for positions that are within or closely related to the specialty field of their registration. For example, an applicant who attains registration through a State Board's eminence provision as a manufacturing engineer typically would be rated eligible only for manufacturing engineering positions.Written Test-- Evidence of having succesfully passed the Engineer-in-Training (EIT) examination, or the written test required for professional registration, which is administered by the Boards of Engineering Examiners in the various States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.Applicants who have passed the EIT examination and have completed all the requirements for either (a) a bachelor's degree in engineering technology (BET) from an accredited college of university that included 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences, or (b) a BET from a program accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) may be rated eligible for certain engineering positions at GS-5. Eligibility is limited to positions that are within or closely related to the specialty field of the engineering technology program. Applicants for positions that involve highly technical research, development, or similar functions requiring an advanced level of competence in basic science must meet the basic requirements in paragraph A.Because of the diversity in kind and quality of BET programs, graduates of other BET programs are required to complete at least 1 year of additional education or highly technical work experience of such nature as to provide reasonable assurance of the possession of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required for professional engineering competence. The adequacy of this background must be demonstrated by passing the EIT examination.Specified academic courses -- Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and in engineering that included the courses specified in the basic requirements. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of a professional engineering curriculum as described in paragraph A.Related curriculum -- Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in engineering technology or in an appropriate professional field, e.g., physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least 1 year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance. Ordinarily there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience, e.g., in interdisciplinary positions. (The above examples of related curricula are not all-inclusive.*NOTE: Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.The experience described in your resume will be evaluated and screened from the Office of Personnel Management's (OPMs) basic qualifications requirements. See: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/all-professional-engineering-positions-0800/ for OPM qualification standards, competencies and specialized experience needed to perform the duties of the position as described in the MAJOR DUTIES and QUALIFICATIONS sections of this announcement by 03/20/2018You must have one year Specialized Experience equivalent to the GS-12 level in the Federal service (experience may have been gained in the private/military sector) giving the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position. Experience must be reflected in your resume.Specialized experience required for this position is:· Designing new construction, renovation, and improvement projects for real property facilities.· Monitoring and managing projects for substantial new construction, renovation and improvements of facilities.· Prepare and review cost estimates.· Works at a headquarters level and can compose and coordinate decision or information packages/papers in accordance with published guidance that might be provided to the Under Secretary of Defense-level within the DoD.Specifically you will be evaluated on the following competencies:1. Knowledge of engineering disciplines, concepts, practices.2. Ability to plan, monitor and evaluate complex engineering programs.3. Ability to communicate orally and in writing.Please review the General Application Information and Definitions at:http://www.dla.mil/Portals/104/Documents/Careers/downloads/DoDGenAppInfo.pdfExperience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.



If combining education with experience, transcripts MUST be provided. Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: Foreign Education





ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support

your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: Unofficial transcripts are acceptable at time of application,



All materials must be submitted by 03/20/2018.



OTHER CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Work Schedule: Fulltime

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Financial Disclosure: Not Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Selective Service Requirement: Please visit http://www.sss.gov for more information.

For more information, please visit General Application Information and Definitions.

Other Notes:



Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).



All applicants must meet qualifications and eligibility criteria by the closing date of the announcement.







Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit

Promotion procedures, the veteran must be a preference eligible or a veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Programs: This program applies to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 70 or above; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. For more information: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp

Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:

Persons with Disabilities - Schedule A

Special Hiring Authority for Veterans

Special Hiring Authority for Certain Military Spouses

Other Special Appointment Authorities

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Competencies:

