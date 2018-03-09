You must meet specialized experience to qualify

Submit application and resume online by 11:59 PM EST on the closing date

Review Required Documents Section as documents are required by closing date

Position is telework eligible

May be used to fill similar positions within 60 days at this location

Announcement also advertised open to Status & VEOA: OST.CIO-2018-0017.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for the Selective Service.

You must complete a one-year supervisory probationary period (unless already completed).

Government Travel Card - You must be able to obtain and retain a Government contractor-issued travel card to be used for official business as a condition of employment. If unable to obtain and/or retain a card, you may be subject to removal. Those who fail to meet this condition of employment will have our offer of employment rescinded.

Applicants selected under delegated examining procedures may be required to successfully complete a one-year probationary period (unless already compled).

Applicants selected under delegated examining procedures may be required to successfully complete a one-year probationary period (unless already compled). Drug Test: This position is subject to a pre-employment drug test and random drug testing during employment.

Experience developing, implementing and providing advice in response to information technology mandates and budget or program guidance from external regulatory sources that include creating, tracking, and communicating governance programs, policies, and guidance within an organization.



Experience interpreting, analyzing, and responding to Budgetary mandates and guidance, including creating, tracking, and communicating governance, policies, and guidance that is developed based on initiatives.



Experience managing a centralized, enterprise wide IT portfolio in a complex funding and governance context.

To meet the minimum qualifications for this position, you must meet the experience qualifications for the grade at which you are requesting consideration., you must have at least one year of specialized experience equal or equivalent to the GS-14, which includes the following:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Displaced employees may be eligible for ICTAP or CTAP priority consideration. For more information, please review the OPM Employee's Guide to Career Transition.



The Department of Transportation (DOT) maintains a model federal work environment that is free of discrimination. DOT ensures equal employment opportunity for employees and applicants for employment, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), genetic information, age, disability, sexual orientation, or protected activity.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE: PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE. If your resume/ application does not support your questionnaire answers, we will not allow credit for your response(s). Your resume must contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make a qualification determination. Please ensure that your resume contains specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment for each position, average number of hours worked per week, and if the position is/was in the Federal government, you should provide the position series and grade level.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of four categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze, which is based upon your responses to the vacancy questions. Within these categories, applicants eligible for veteran's preference that have provided supporting documents will receive selection priority over non-veterans. The top rated applications will be reviewed for the quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the position.



Your application will be rated on the extent and quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the position. The answers you select in the on-line process must be substantiated in your application package. If upon review, it is determined that your described work history, competencies, and/or supporting documents do not support your answer choices, your application may be updated or you may not be referred to the selecting official. Please ensure that your work history provides enough details to support your answers. The Automated Staffing Office is ultimately responsible for determining your final rating.

