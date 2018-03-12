Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel 5% for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

This position requires a security clearance at the Secret level.

This position requires 5% Business Travel

This position requires a FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT Level 3 Certified position.



Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.



10-Point Other Veterans? Rating

30 Percent or More Disabled Veterans

5-Point Veterans' Preference

Current Civilian Employees of the Organization

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Executive Order (E.O.) 12721

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Military Spouses, under Executive Order (E.O.) 13473

Non-Appropriated Fund Instrumentality (NAFI)

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Interchange Agreement Eligible

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998





In order to qualify, you must meet the experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



To qualify based on your work experience, your resume must describe at least one year of specialized experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Typical examples of such work include (but are not limited to experience planning, developing, monitoring, and implementing the total appropriated funds budgetary program for the Secretariat, HQDA Principals, HQDA Field Operating Agencies (FOAs), and Staff Support Agencies (SSAs); Performing a wide range of administrative, technical and analytical duties related to budget preparation, funding approval and development of annual operating programs, budget execution, financial analysis and reporting; and communicating (oral and written) with senior level leaders and staff within an organization and with external customers in order to provide information and guidance.



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas,





Budget Administration

Budget Formulation, Justification, and Presentation

Control of Funds

Leadership

Oral Communication

Written Communication

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-13).

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires a FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT Level 3 Certified position. Incumbent of this position is required to comply with all Department of Defense and Department of the Army requirements of this certification program as a condition of employment.

This position is subject to completion of Supervisory probationary period.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 11 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.