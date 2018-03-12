Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen

If selected you may have to serve a two year trial period

This position is excluded from the Bargaining Unit

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Direct Deposit of Pay is required

Excellent oral and written communications skills. Ability to work independently with minimal supervision as part of a team and maintain a professional demeanor. Ability to exercise discretion with highly sensitive and confidential information. Ability to prioritize multiple, competing assignments, produce results, and meet deadlines.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have one full year (52 weeks) of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 level in the federal government. Specialized experience is that which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Qualifying specialized experience for this position includes extensive knowledge of and demonstrated experience using Adobe and Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, and Microsoft Office 365), timekeeping programs, federal administrative procedures concerning records management, travel, budget, and procurement .In addition to meeting the above qualification your resume and cover letter must reflect the below knowledge, skills and abilities:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current Federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade or equivalent grade band in the Federal service. All qualifications and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

Education cannot be substituted for experience at this grade level.

FEC Office Relocation



In early 2018 the FEC is scheduled to move from 999 E St N.W. to a new headquarters building which will be located at 1050 1st St. NE in Washington, D.C. - walking distance to the NoMa and Union Station Metro stops.



FEC offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance; retirement plan; Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)]; Flexible Spending Account; Employee Assistance Program; personal leave days; and paid federal holidays. Other benefits may include: flexible work schedules; telework; transportation subsidies.



If you receive a tentative offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of our mission, FEC requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, the selected applicants must undergo and successfully pass a background investigation as a condition of placement into this position.



The FEC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, marital status, sexual orientation, physical disability, lawful political affiliation, or labor organization affiliation or non-affiliation. The FEC provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the servicing HR Office. Requests for reasonable accommodation are made on a case-by-case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume, cover letter, your answers to the on-line assessment questions and required documents to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements.

Your resume and cover letter must address the knowledge, skills, and abilities listed in the Qualifications Section.

If you meet minimum qualification requirements, your application package will be further evaluated. Your responses to the on-line assessment will be used to measure the degree to which your background matches the requirements for the position.

We will compare your resume and supporting documentation to your responses on the assessment questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job.



Failure to provide all of the required documents and information as stated in the vacancy announcement may result in an ineligible rating and/or may affect your overall rating.