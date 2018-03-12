Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Complete the initial online assessment and USAHire Assessment, if required

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoFor the GS 15: Applicants for this position must meet both the basic education requirement, and minimum qualifications requirement:Basic Requirements:A degree in accounting or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplement by 24 semester hours in accounting. (You must provide college or university transcripts to verify your academic accomplishments.)At least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge and my background also includes one of the following: (You must provide college or university transcripts to verify your academic accomplishments.) A. Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. B. A certificate as Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), obtained through written examination. C. Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing.ANDMinimum Qualifications: One year of experience equivalent to the GS-14 level performing duties including serving as the technical authority and resident expert regarding Retirement Accounting, Benefits Insurance Accounting, Receivables Management and Funds Management, manages annual strategic program goals and objectives and reviewing policies, procedures, systems and updated management controls and developing procedural manual, methods, and directive to ensure effective and efficient operations.You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This position has a basic education requirement listed under the Qualifications section of this announcement.

Relocation expenses will not be paid. Current OPM employees may qualify as an exception.



The full performance level of this position is GS-15.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional similar vacancies across OPM.



If you are a veteran and you are claiming 5-point veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility.

If you are a veteran and you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans' preference (see https://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx).



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).



Reasonable Accommodation Requests: If you believe you have a disability (i.e., physical or mental), covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended and Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 as amended, that would interfere with completing the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, you will be granted the opportunity to request a reasonable accommodation in your online application. Requests for Reasonable Accommodations for the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments and appropriate supporting documentation for Reasonable Accommodation must be received prior to starting the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. Decisions on requests for Reasonable Accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis. If you meet the minimum qualifications of the position, after notification of the adjudication of your request, you will receive an email invitation to complete the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. You must complete all assessments within 48 hours of receiving the URL to access the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, if you received the link after the close of the announcement. To determine if you need a Reasonable Accommodation, please review the Procedures for Requesting a Reasonable Accommodation for Online Assessments here: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/images/1/14/USA_Hire_Reasonable_Accommodation_FAQs_-_01-26-17.pdf

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

For Category Rating: Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of the three quality categories: Qualified, Well Qualified, or Best Qualified. Qualified Category = Does not exceed the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement. Well Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the Critical Competencies defined below. (This category must be met to be considered under ICTAP procedures) Best Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and excels in the Critical Competencies defined below. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Accounting

Leadership

Technical Competence

Technology Management