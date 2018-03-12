Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

US Citizenship or National

Relocation expenses reimbursed Nostatus applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-07 or higher grade in the Federal Service.status applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-09 or higher grade in the Federal Service.status applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-11 or higher grade in the Federal Service.Qualification and time-in-grade requirements must be met within 30 days after the closing date of this announcement.Applicants must have IT-related experience demonstrating the following competencies appropriate to, or above, the level of this position. For vacancies below the full-performance level of the position, the basic requirement will be evaluated on a developmental basis. Your resume and work experience should clearly support your ability to meet these competencies and will be evaluated as part of the entire application process.experience reviewing my own information technology-related work or data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency with standards. My work or the data that I produce is typically reviewed by my supervisor or another colleague.experience having brief contact with customers to provide information about available information technology products and services and providing customers with standard products or routine services to address information technology needs.experience informing my supervisor and other IT staff of the status of information technology systems, projects, or daily operations, including the status of information technology systems, projects, or daily operations, including the communication of basic technical information to a non-technical audience.identifying or selecting from a number of alternatives to address routine information technology-related issues by gathering and applying information from standard sources that provide a limited number of solutions.One year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to that of the next lower grade or pay band level within the federal service, which demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position, is required., one year of specialized experience as a GS-07 in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-09 if outside the Federal service, is required., one year of specialized experience as a GS-09 in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-09 if outside the Federal service, is required., one year of specialized experience as a GS-11 in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-11 if outside the Federal service, is required.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

SUBSTITUTION OF EDUCATION FOR SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE:



GS-9: Two full years of progressively higher level graduate education, or Master's or equivalent graduate degree such as LL.B. or J.D., when education is directly related to the position being filled, may be substituted to meet the experience requirement.



GS-11: Three full years of progressively higher level graduate education or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.



GS-12: There is no substitution of education for the specialized experience requirement at the GS-12 grade level.



If you are using education to qualify for this position you will need to submit your transcripts with your application. Failure to provide transcripts, or a determination that you do not possess the education requirement, will result in objection to your qualifications, and removal from consideration in accordance with competitive examining procedures.

A two year probationary period may be required.

Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives MAY NOT be authorized.

This is a position with a designated specialization of Information Assurance. As a condition of employment, the individual must possess or be able to obtain an IAT Level II certification, within 6 months of employment. Employee is required to satisfactorily complete the appropriate training and obtain the required certification/recertification for this position as outlined in DoD 8570.1-M (Information Assurance Workforce Improvement Program).

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above on the rating criteria for this position.This position is subject to the limitations imposed by the DOD Priority Placement Program.

The Department of Defense (DoD) policy on employment of annuitants issued March 18, 2004 will be used in determining eligibility of annuitants. It is applicable to former Federal civilian employees receiving a retirement annuity from the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that are hired within the DoD on or after November 24, 2003. The policy also applies to annuitants (appointed in DoD on/or after November 24, 2003) who move from one position to another within DoD through voluntary reassignment, promotion, change to lower grade or transfer between military departments. The view this policy, please copy and paste the following web address into your web browser: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf.

You may submit a cover letter which will be forwarded to the selecting official with your resume. Your cover letter will not be used to verify your qualifications or eligibility.

Background or Security Investigation: The individual selected will be subject to an investigation in conjunction with granting of a security clearance prior to appointment. Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance.

If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills, and abilities required for this position. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies:

